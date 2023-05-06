Mage wins 149th Kentucky Derby; Two Phil's comes in second

Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, crosses the finish line ahead of Two Phil's to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs Saturday in Louisville, Ky. Associated Press

Daily Herald news services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Two Phil's trained by North Barrington's Larry Rivelli was second.

Mage had only one victory in three previous races before covering 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 under jockey Javier Castellano. He and trainer Gustavo Delgado are from Venezuela.

Two Phil's and Angel of Empire followed Mage to the finish line in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby was the first since 1936 to feature five scratches, which highlighted a heightened sense of caution at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Seven horses, including one who qualified for the Derby, died in the days before the Derby, the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown