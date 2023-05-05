Ross, Hoyer not concerned about Hosmer changing roles

With Matt Mervis getting called up from Iowa to play first base, it obviously means veteran Eric Hosmer, above, will take a back seat for the time being. Team president Jed Hoyer and manager David Ross expressed no concerns about Hosmer changing roles.

Cubs manager David Ross admitted the obvious before Friday's game: Matt Mervis didn't get called up from Iowa to watch and learn.

He'll be playing first base on a regular basis, which means veteran Eric Hosmer will slide into a bench role. Infielder Edwin Rios was sent to Iowa to open the roster spot.

"Yeah, he'll play consistently," Ross said. "Hos will slide into a little bit more of a bench role. Me and Hos have talked, even before today, yesterday, we've had good conversations. He's here to win, he's here to support, he's here to help. He's a professional through and through and wants what's best for the group."

Hosmer, 33, has hit .250 this season with 2 home runs, which is about what the Cubs expected. His best seasons were from 2014-17 with Kansas City.

"He's at a stage of his career where at some point that torch was going to get passed and wanted to help do that the right way and be that force for good," Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. "His role in our clubhouse has been really exceptional.

"Even pitchers are making comments on what a great impact he's had from a vibe standpoint, from a mentorship standpoint. He's a great clubhouse guy."

Obviously, Hosmer knew what he was getting into. Mervis had 36 home runs and 119 RBI last season in the minors, so he wasn't exactly flying under the radar.

"He (Hosmer) is as professional a guy as I've been around," Ross said. "Hos I think knew what he was signing up for when he came here. He had plenty of options to go to different places and chose us for a reason."

Ross accepts heat:

Cubs manager David Ross was asked if he's felt any of the vitriol directed at him on social media during the Cubs' 1-6 road trip.

The answer was no, he hasn't paid attention, but is willing to take blame for the rough stretch.

"When things aren't going well, it should be directed at me," Ross said. "I'll take all the heat, keep it off the players. When things are going well, I'd rather it not be me. I think that's just part of this job. I don't get on (Twitter) at all. I learned that lesson early on in my career."

Around the horn:

There were several Cubs injury updates. Reliever Codi Heuer, who had Tommy John surgery last year, will throw an inning for Iowa on Saturday, which is obviously a good step in his recovery. Kyle Hendricks, who has made two rehab starts for Iowa (and posted a 20.77 ERA), will throw a bullpen at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Yan Gomes, on the injured list due to a concussion, resumed baseball activities Friday. He's out at least through Monday's opener against St. Louis. Left-hander Brandon Hughes, left knee inflammation, played catch before the game. ... Right-handed pitcher Ben Brown made his Triple A debut on Thursday and fared well. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowing 1 run, 3 hits, 2 walks and 7 strikeouts in Iowa's 2-1 win at Columbus. On the season, the 6-foot-6 Brown has 37 strikeouts in 25 innings. pitched.

