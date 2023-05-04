Report: Cubs plan to call up Mervis on Friday

According to a Twitter message from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cubs plan to call up first baseman Matt Mervis from Triple A Iowa. (Photo by Dylan Heuer)

Right around the time Washington Nationals starter Patrick Corbin cruised through the Cubs lineup for the first time Thursday, some notable news appeared on Twitter.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Cubs are calling up first baseman Matt Mervis, who is expected to join the team Friday at Wrigley Field.

Since a corresponding move is needed to bring up a player from Iowa, there may not be an official confirmation until Friday morning. The most obvious scenario would be infielder Edwin Rios being sent down, since he's been used sparingly. The Cubs may be reluctant to part with Eric Hosmer until they see how Mervis performs at first base.

Mervis is hitting .286 at Iowa with 6 home runs and 27 RBI. His walks (18) to strikeouts (19) are nearly even, and a few days ago, he produced the hardest-hit ball by anyone in the Cubs organization this season, majors or minors.

Last year, Mervis was named the Cubs' minor league player of the year after hitting a combined .309 with 36 home runs and 119 RBI across three levels.

The Washington D.C. native was an under-the-radar prospect signed by the Cubs as a free agent after he wasn't chosen in the five-round 2020 MLB Draft. Mervis was primarily a pitcher during his first two years in college at Duke, then switched to hitting and had his senior season cut short by the pandemic.

In other Iowa Cubs news, Christopher Morel was named International League player of the month for April. Morel is hitting .358 with 11 home runs and 28 RBI, so the Cubs are probably considering a path to bring Morel back to Wrigley Field.

