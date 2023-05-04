Girls track and field: Glenbard North's Schager wins 3 DuKane titles

Meat Loaf may have said it best when he crooned that two out of three ain't bad.

Glenbard North senior Grace Schager did him one better on Thursday.

She took all three distance events at the DuKane Conference meet at Wheaton Warrenville South.

She looked as if she was jogging in winning the 3,200 meters in 11:00.52. Ditto for the 800 meters, where she prevailed in 2:19.33, just ahead of Tigers senior Payton Fleming (2:23.68).

Schager did get an early push from St. Charles East junior Marley Andelman in the 1,600, but she took that one, too, in 5:02.48. Andelman was second in 5:05.43.

"I've never really done something like this before," said Schager. "I wanted to make sure I was confident when I got to the line, so I feel like really trusting in my training and listening to my coaches really helped."

Schager began running track in middle school with friends, and absolutely loved it. Now, after winning state in the 3,200 a year ago, she's got bigger things on the horizon, like running for Notre Dame next year.

Her efforts, and that of junior Skyler Libel, who won the 100-meter hurdles (16,00 seconds) and took second in both the long jump (5.45 meters) and triple jump (11.07 meters), propelled the Panthers to third place with 98 points, just behind Lake Park (124.5) and meet winner Batavia (144.5).

"On paper, things looked great, but the kids have to perform," said Bulldogs coach Justin Allison. "That's what we tell the kids, scrap for every point, and very pleased with the turnout."

Leading the cavalcade of winners for Batavia was junior Madison Wilson, who won the 300 hurdles in 48.13, and also led off the winning 800 relay (1:46.39). Interestingly, she took up hurdles for the first time this season. Good decision.

"My coaches were trying to do it freshman year, and I was a little resistant," Wilson said. "We had a lot of hurdlers graduate last year, so I thought I could step into the role."

Batavia also got wins from its 400 relay team (49.93) and its meet-ending 1,600 relay (4:09.30). Senior Bridget Kosky won the long jump with a top leap of 5.45 meters. She also took third in the triple jump (11.07 meters).

Lake Park was led by senior Sereana Vulaono, who won the 200 dash in 25.76. She also took second in the discus with a top throw of 30.24 meters. Jocelyn Kane from St. Charles North won that event at 33.99.

Afterward, Vulaono only wanted to talk about the 200; she was too disappointed in her discus performance to discuss it.

"Today, I just went out and attacked for first 100," she said.

Senior Karmen Kurowicka also shined, winning the high jump with a top leap of 1.62 meters.

"Compared to last year, I think I made a lot of progress," Kurowicka said. "It just feels really good."

Meanwhile, Kane was pleased as punch to discuss her showing in the discus. The only thing that might have been more fun than winning a conference title was hanging around with the other throwers.

"We see each other every week and start to know each other, and you start talking with everyone and everyone is kind of friends," she said, noting that 33.99 meters was a personal record.

The host Tigers were fourth at 70.5, with Fleming doing most of the damage with her runner-up in the 800, though she also ran a leg on the winning 3,200 relay (9:54.77). Fleming, who will run at Emory University near Atlanta next fall, is a captain for the Tigers, a role she takes seriously.

"One of the most important things is keeping the traditions alive, and making sure that everyone is part of something bigger than themselves," Fleming said. "Emphasizing the team and emphasizing the traditions is what I do."

Wheaton North was fifth at 69 points, just three ahead of Geneva, and was led by senior Ashley Huang, who took second in the pole vault at 3.28 meters, nearly taking down Glenbard North senior Carly Bachara, who won that event in 3.35.

Geneva was paced by 400 dash winner Bridget Hecker, a sophomore who finished at 59.68. She repeated as conference champion. She's another who got a late start into track, jumping into the sport as a freshman.

"I joined because I thought it was a cool sport, and I wanted to stay in shape for basketball," Hecker said.

Andelman had a strong day for St. Charles East, hanging with Schager for the first lap of the 1,600. Not bad for a triathlete who has several big-name colleges she's looking at.

"I was really happy to have her there in the first 800," Andelman said. "It was nice to have someone in front of me to pace off."