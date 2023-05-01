Softball: Prospect, Palatine raising money for mental health causes

When Prospect visits Palatine on Wednesday, the Mid-Suburban League crossover game will be more than just about softball.

With this being mental health awareness month, the Pirates softball and baseball teams will be dedicating their games to Morgan's Message, which aims to raise awareness around student athlete mental health.

"We will be packing the stands with fans for our softball and baseball games (baseball vs. Conant)," said Pirates softball coach Nicole Pauly Capalbo. a former Palatine and Northwestern standout softball player. "Our high school currently has a Morgan's Message student athlete ambassador group and they will be selling concessions and raising awareness about student athlete mental health at the games."

Capalbo and school officials are hoping fans come out to support the athletes, learn about the cause and hopefully enjoy the warmer spring weather.

"I'm glad Nicole set this up and we got to be a part of it," said Prospect coach Krystina Mackowiak, who like Capalbo also starred in college softball (Carthage). "Especially right now because it's very relevant in women's athletics and I think the earlier we start talking about and the more we talk about it, then the more awareness it brings to the cause and I'm excited to get to participate in it."

The teams will be wearing special shirts for the game.

"It definitely took too long to get something going like this," Mackowiak added. "So I am excited that we are now."

Morgan's Message launched in 2019 by the friends and family of Morgan Rogers after she took her life.

Morgan was an avid athlete, playing on Duke's women's lacrosse team. However, after she got injured, she was unable to play and began to spiral back into depression. She chose to keep her anxiety away from her loved ones, and had to go through it alone.

Morgan's Message aims to promote awareness around student-athlete mental health struggles and let people know that they don't have to suffer in silence.

Since its inception, Morgan's Message has been adopted by over 2,700 college campuses and 1,000 high schools including 11 in the state of Illinois.

Selected members of the Palatine High student/athlete ambassador group spoke out leading up to the special day.

"Morgan's Message has opened my eyes into learning how sports can affect student athletes' mental health," said Callie Swierczek (girls basketball and tennis). "It allows students to know that they are never alone throughout their fight."

"When Morgan's Message became integrated in our school. It enabled me and the numerous athletes in our school to raise awareness about this organization," said Mahek Acharya (girls golf). "As a student athlete myself, I believe that having this opportunity has allowed me to not only support others but also support myself on the basis of mental health."

Lindsay Plourde plays girls basketball and softball.

"This opportunity has allowed me to take a deeper dive into the importance of mental health," she said.

Softball player Nicole Marceau said Morgan's Message has created a positive outlook at Palatine for student athletes who are searching for a safe environment. "I myself feel inspired that I could make a small change for a bigger cause." Marceau added.

Carter Monroe plays boys basketball and baseball.

"Being selected for Morgan's Message has given me a broader view through the fact that mental health in athletes is so much more common than I had previously noticed," Monroe said. "Ending the stigma around mental health in sports is slowly coming to fruition in groups such as these."

"Morgan's Message has been an amazing experience for me and has helped me recognize the difficulties of being a high school student athlete and the toll it takes on your mental health," said Jackson Faltinek (boys soccer). "Morgan's Message is an amazing opportunity to help spread the word and inform people about mental health in general, especially for student athletes."

Sean Wasserman (baseball) said Morgan's Message has helped him so much on how he looks at athletes' mental health. "Spreading the message that we have been exposed to will influence people to open up about how they feel to rid of the stigma around mental health in athletes," Wasserman said.

Grace Wang plays girls tennis.

"Morgan's Message is such a positive and unique organization, and the impact they have had on student athletes is tremendous," she said. "Ever since I have been part of this organization, I feel more informed about the struggle for mental health and how to feel about myself."

Dance the game away:

Two weeks ago, Maine South played just one game due to the inclement weather.

That didn't mean the Hawks didn't have a little time for levity.

"We had a great dance party with the New Trier softball team and Evanston baseball team in a rain delay that turned into a postponed game," said Hawks coach Emmy Pasier, whose team (7-4, 4-1 in the CSL South) came back with wins over Glenbrook South (7-4) and Evanston (12-0).

Versatile Coppe:

Maine East junior Jayden Coppe continues to excel in the batter's box and on the pitcher's mound.

She is batting .655 with 18 RBI and 16 runs while also throwing 71 strikeouts in her first 33 innings of the season with a 2-3 record.

Other key hitters for the Blue Demons have been Natasha Czajkowski (.522, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 16 runs) and Emma Asien (.500, 3 HR, 13 RBI).

"We have lost a few games to some great competition," said coach Len Lobanar whose team is 6-10. "Our athletes are fighting and showing improvement with every outing. We are excited to get going in conference play."

Making strides:

Fresh off becoming the program's winningest coach of all time with 246 wins in 20 seasons, Rolling Meadows coach Tony Wolanski says his Mustangs continue to make improvements on defense and are still learning how to compete.

"The energy and effort has been great," Wolnaski said. "We just need to focus on the little aspects of the game. Ashlyn Ferguson is playing great at catcher and Sam McQueen is doing an exceptional job leading this team."

Schaumburg update:

In a 10-7 loss to Downers Grove South, Madison Dolecki belted a home run and had 3 RBI and a single. Victoria Villegas (RBI) and Taylor Dolecki also had singles for coach Ellen Abreu's Saxons, who stand at 4-4 in the MSL West.

Mighty Marsh:

Maine West sophomore pitcher Kaitlyn Marsh fired a no-hitter with 9 strikeouts to shut out Maine East 4-0.

"She was great again in the circle," said Warriors co-coach Jim Dvorak. "Kaitlyn has been pitching great for us all year and that consistency coupled with solid defense resulted in a no-hitter. She has had noticeable growth as a pitcher in her sophomore year and continues to work on her craft."

Georgia Herman and Abigayle Garcia helped spark the offense as each went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Also, in a 6-4 win over Vernon Hills, McKayla Garnett went 4-for-4 and Marsh 3-for-3.

Surging Cougars:

Conant coach Allie Bauch's Cougars (11-6) have won five straight and seven of their last nine including wins over Fremd and Buffalo Grove.

In the 1-0 win over Buffalo Grove, Mikayla Nowicki went 2-for-3 while Ava Falcone, Tia Spiltgerber and Liv Mickelson each added hits. Ashleigh Simmons produced the game-winning run in the seventh with a perfectly executed bunt.

Senior ace Natalie Spaitis earned the win with a 5-hitter that included 7 strikeouts and no walks.

Ryan rolling:

Buffalo Grove senior ace and Coastal Carolina recruit Kate Ryan has compiled 298 strikeouts in three seasons (missed one due to COVID-19 cancellation). Heading into this week's action, she needed just five more to move into third place on the program's all-time list.