 

Girls soccer / Top 20

  • St. Charles North's Laney Stark shoots against Waubonsie Valley in the Naperville Central girls soccer invitational. The North Stars finished second to Barrington in the prestigious tournament.

      John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 5/1/2023 9:25 AM

Girls soccer

Records through April 30

 

Team Comment

1. Metea Valley (12-0-3) Trio of Burke, Lange, King lead the way

2. Barrington (13-0-2) Naperville Invite champs

3. St. Charles North (12-2-1) Naperville Invite runners-up

4. St. Charles East (16-1-1) Saints suffer first loss of season

5. Fremd (12-2-1) Anointed No. 1 sectional seed

6. Geneva (11-5-0) Vikings continue to do well despite injuries

7. Naperville North (9-4-2) Metea Valley on Tuesday

8. Wheaton North (11-3-2) Big win over state ranked Evanston

9. York (10-2-1) Three wins at Naperville Invite

10. Benet Academy (11-4-0) Much needed win over Geneva

11. Libertyville (7-2-2) Pru Babat terrific wherever the senior plays

12. Prospect (10-2-2) Important week ahead for Knights

13. Stevenson (8-4-1) Heading towards NSC showdown with Libertyville

14. Lake Zurich (11-3-2) Arendarczyk quality midfielder

15. Hersey (9-5-1) Five or more goals scored in five wins this season

16. Downers Grove South (11-3-0) Closing in on division crown

17. Carmel Catholic (8-4-2) Corsairs top seed at Deerfield sectional

18. Batavia (6-4-3) Tough weekend in Iowa

19. Hinsdale Central (9-5-2) Knotts + Rohn named Naperville Invite all-tournament

20. Burlington Central (9-4-1) Hat tricks for both Boer/Batts this week

