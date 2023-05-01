Baseball: Top 20
Baseball
Records through April 23
Team Comment
1. St. Charles East (15-1) Saints score 4 in 7th to beat Geneva; 10-0 in DuKane
2. Grayslake Central (18-3) Rams celebrate record-setting 16th straight win
3. Cary-Grove (17-4) Split with Huntley leaves Trojans in FVC mix
4. Huntley (16-4) Ressler's complete game propels Red Raiders
5. Downers Grove North (16-4) Warwick's HR lifts Trojans past DGS
6. Crystal Lake South (14-5) Ramirez, Skwarek spark Gators to sweep of CLC
7. Barrington (15-6) Broncos extend MSL West streak to 6
8. Stevenson (18-6) Patriots' offense generates 65 runs during 5-0 week
9. Streamwood (16-4) Sabres remain unbeaten at home; Weaver leading way
10. St. Charles North (14-4) Important week upcoming for North Stars in DuKane
11. Hersey (15-5) Huskies sit atop MSL East; Prospect next
12. Warren (14-5) Badgley, Schilz producing for Blue Devils
13. Willowbrook (15-6) Pieniazek no-hitter fuels 10-game win streak
14. Wheaton Academy (20-3) Warriors reach 20-win mark; St. Francis on tap
15. Conant (15-6) Gale fans 9 as Cougars down Hersey
16. St. Viator (13-5) Hogan's 3-run 2B keys late rally against Carmel
17. Naperville Central (12-7) Redhawks enjoy 3-game sweep of crosstown rival
18. South Elgin (12-5) Kating wins 300th; Storm on top of Upstate Eight
19. St. Francis (16-4) Spartans winners of 11 of last 12
20. Lake Park (12-8) Bergman's mound return leads Lancers past SCN