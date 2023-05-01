 

Baseball: Top 20

  • St. Charles East's Seth Winkler has helped the Saints win 15 of their first 16 games and take the No. 1 spot in this week's Daily Herald Top 20.

    St. Charles East's Seth Winkler has helped the Saints win 15 of their first 16 games and take the No. 1 spot in this week's Daily Herald Top 20. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

 
Updated 5/1/2023 9:28 AM

Baseball

Records through April 23

 

Team Comment

1. St. Charles East (15-1) Saints score 4 in 7th to beat Geneva; 10-0 in DuKane

2. Grayslake Central (18-3) Rams celebrate record-setting 16th straight win

3. Cary-Grove (17-4) Split with Huntley leaves Trojans in FVC mix

4. Huntley (16-4) Ressler's complete game propels Red Raiders

5. Downers Grove North (16-4) Warwick's HR lifts Trojans past DGS

6. Crystal Lake South (14-5) Ramirez, Skwarek spark Gators to sweep of CLC

7. Barrington (15-6) Broncos extend MSL West streak to 6

8. Stevenson (18-6) Patriots' offense generates 65 runs during 5-0 week

9. Streamwood (16-4) Sabres remain unbeaten at home; Weaver leading way

10. St. Charles North (14-4) Important week upcoming for North Stars in DuKane

11. Hersey (15-5) Huskies sit atop MSL East; Prospect next

12. Warren (14-5) Badgley, Schilz producing for Blue Devils

13. Willowbrook (15-6) Pieniazek no-hitter fuels 10-game win streak

14. Wheaton Academy (20-3) Warriors reach 20-win mark; St. Francis on tap

15. Conant (15-6) Gale fans 9 as Cougars down Hersey

16. St. Viator (13-5) Hogan's 3-run 2B keys late rally against Carmel

17. Naperville Central (12-7) Redhawks enjoy 3-game sweep of crosstown rival

18. South Elgin (12-5) Kating wins 300th; Storm on top of Upstate Eight

19. St. Francis (16-4) Spartans winners of 11 of last 12

20. Lake Park (12-8) Bergman's mound return leads Lancers past SCN

