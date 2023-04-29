Track and field: Palatine boys, Barrington girls take titles at 90th Palatine Relays

The rain was heavy and the temperature only 49 degrees, but there was no way that was going to stop area boys and girls track athletes from competing in the historic 90th Annual Palatine Relays Saturday.

The dreary conditions did not bring the host Pirates boys team down as they led the 13-team meet from wire-to-wire before taking home the championship by a 133-91 margin over runner-up Proviso West. Schaumburg (89 points) was a close third while Mundelein (82 points) placed fourth.

The day was full of close finishes as Carmel Catholic's Luke Cerwin (51.91) held off runner-up David Lopez of Palatine by .53 seconds to win the 400-meter dash.

Schaumburg senior Esad Sengun soared to the pole vault crown with a mark of 4.46 meters while Palatine's Dominik Ball was the long jump champion with a leap of 6.44 meters.

"We had a lot of contributors ranging from our seniors really stepping up and we really needed our freshmen and sophomores for depth," said Palatine coach Martell Halloran. "It was neck and neck with Jacobs going down the line in 1,600-sprint medley, and how we finished and battled to win by .10 seconds was so tough."

Mundelein's Marcel Siepko (11.35) edged Schaumburg's Omarian Jones by .11 seconds for first place in the 100-meter dash while Jacobs junior Devan McTague took second in the 110-hurdles and 300-hurdles. Siepko (22.89) also nipped Jones (22.91) for first place in the 200. Wheeling's Rylan Solis-Mui placed second in the triple jump.

"We have a lot of people who only ran in the morning session because we have prom tonight," said Jacobs coach Jason Borhart. "But I thought we ran pretty well in the morning session considering the weather conditions."

Besides Siepko's strong day, the Mustangs also finished second in the 4x100 relay behind Proviso West.

"Our sprints were awesome with Marcel (Siepko) taking first in the 100 and (Reece Dylan) and Cruz taking third in the 100," said Mundelein coach Kurt Rutz. "I think Marcel and our 4x100 have a chance of making state."

In the 12-team girls meet, Barrington built an 87-74 lead over York before the Fillies toppled the Dukes 140-126 for the team title. Palatine (88 points) placed third while Hersey (80 points) tied for fourth with Portage, Ind.

Elite Barrington sophomore Scout Storms won the 800-meter run in 2:18.55 while Mundelein's Praise Oyebanji continues to impress with a first-place clocking of 57.38 in the 400-meter dash.

Barrington freshman Abby Lewis (11:04.47) held on for first place in the 3,200-meter run while Palatine sophomore Julia Zygier (1.57 meters) was the high jump champion.

Barrington's Khloe Slatter (2.66 meters) and York's Kalina Ceglinski tied for first place in the pole vault. Barrington got seconds from Sofiabella Amirante (shot put), and Sofia Rosenzweig (triple jump).

Saturday was the final Palatine Relays for Barrington coach Jody Gitelis as the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Famer will be retiring after 36 years at the helm as she prepares to move to Las Vegas.

"We're a pretty well rounded team this season and we were scoring all over the place," said Gitelis. "Everybody is working hard at this point, and their attitude in this weather is incredible."

York teammates Elaine Paul and Katelyn Pratt went 1-2 in both the 100 and the 200-meter dashes while the Dukes also got a first from Bria Bennis (5:10.94) in the 1,600. York won the 4x400 relay while Barrington won the 4x800. Hersey's Claudia Sepko (15.63) was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles.

"We have good momentum going into conference. Anna Harden (Air Force-bound) didn't run her top events (1,600/3,200) today," said Hersey coach Jim Miks. "Claudia (Sepko) has already run under the state qualifying times in the 100 and 300 hurdles this season."

Mundelein's Sharron Kagan (33.4 meters) rolled to the discus title while Hersey's Nora Fink (1.47 meters) and Jacobs' Baylee Fee tied for second in the high jump.

The first Palatine Relays meet was held in 1933. The IHSA sport of track and field dates all the way back to 1893.