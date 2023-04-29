The undrafted rookies signed by Bears so far, per reports

Connecticut's Robert Burns advances the ball against North Carolina State during the second half in Raleigh, N.C., in September 2022. The Bears reportedly signed the undrafted free agent on Saturday. Associated Press

After three wild days, the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books.

The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles made a huge addition to their offensive line by selecting Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright in Thursday's first round. They then drafted three defenders on Friday who they hope can step in and help in Matt Eberflus' 4-3 defensive scheme.

On Saturday, they added six new players on the third and final day of the draft, finding help on both offense and defense.

With the draft now complete, teams across the NFL are rapidly signing any undrafted talent remaining. Here are the undrafted rookies who the Bears are reportedly signing:

Tyson Bagent, QB, Shepherd, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Robert Burns, RB, Connecticut, per Aaron Wilson

Macon Clark, S, Tulane, per Aaron Wilson

Gabe Houy, OG, Pittsburgh, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Lorenze Metz, OL, Cincinnati, per The Athletic's Justin Williams

Andre Szmyt, K, Syracuse, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (Szmyt grew up in Vernon Hills)