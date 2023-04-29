Softball: Campise has monster game as Kaneland tops DeKalb

Angelina Campise had a simple approach at the plate Saturday against DeKalb.

"I really just want to smoke the ball," Campise said. "It's all about mindset. I went up there and just took what I got."

The Kaneland No. 7 hitter had a huge game, including a bases-loaded triple, as the Knights knocked off the Barbs 18-8 in the first game of the Strike Out Cancer round robin.

Campise's triple was the capper in a 10-run third inning for the Knights (9-11). DeKalb (5-11) committed four errors in the inning and starter Jayeln Latimer didn't give up an earned run in the frame.

Latimer struck out seven in the five-inning game and allowed 12 hits. She allowed just three earned runs.

She also had to shoulder the load in the circle with Ayla Gould sidelined for the rest of the season with a broken hand. DeKalb coach Haley Albamonte has been rotating Latimer and Gould situationally in games this year.

"That puts a wrench in our plans," Albamonte said. "But it is what it is. That's kind of how the game operates."

Campise had an RBI single in a three-run second for the Knights and scored on a two-run double to left by MacKenzie Hardy to stake the Knights to a 4-1 lead.

But the Barbs took the lead in the bottom of the second, pushing five across the plate against Kaneland starter Nikki Bartkowiak. Izzy Aranda had a two-run double in the inning, Madison Hallaron brought a run home on a sacrifice bunt and Hazel Montavon brought a run in on a bunt single.

"Kaneland is a great hitting team and they really put the ball in play against our defense," Albamonte said. "There were a few untimely errors. However offensively we did a good job. Putting up eight runs in any game is huge. Our small ball is really our bread and butter and we executed well on that."

Down 14-6 in the bottom of the third, the Barbs scored two more on a triple by Sydney Myles. Both runs were unearned.

Kaneland coach Madison Mikos said she was happy with the way her team recovered from a 6-1 loss to Sycamore on Friday.

"We had a rough day against Sycamore yesterday, and we talked to the girls about how we had to get our bats going, man," Mikos said. Whatever you have to do, whatever mindset you have to do to get there, we have to get there. We're halfway through the season. It has to be there."

Bartkowiak got the win, but Brynn Woods pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out five.

"[Woods] did great," Mikos said. "Nikki started out for us fine. The girls were picking her up a little it. I know with the rain it was a struggle. Our approach, once the girls start to get hit, we mix it up. And Brynn did a great job."

Hardy finished with two hits, two runs scored and five RBIs from her leadoff spot for the Knights. Isabelle Strombes was 2 for 2, was hit twice and scored four times. Corrine Pugh had a double and scored three times.

For DeKalb, Aranda was 2 for 3 and scored. Myles had two hits, two runs and three RBIs.

Albamonte said the Barbs have to start cleaning things up on defense after committing nine errors on Saturday.

"A lot of those are unacceptable in my book," Albamonte said. "We really need to clean those up, especially those routine ones. In my mind if it hits your glove you have to catch it. I need our defense to really buckle down."