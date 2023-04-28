Softball: Fremd goes up early, knocks off Prospect

With a 3-1 count, Fremd senior and No. 2 batter Anna Poss was in the driver's seat in her first at-bat in Friday's Mid-Suburban League softball crossover game against visiting Prospect.

"I was expecting something good," said the senior shortstop about the fifth pitch.

Poss sure made something good happen.

She drilled her third home run of the season over the left field fence to drive in Taylor Piento (leadoff walk) for a quick 2-0 lead that sparked a 5-run inning from which Prospect (12-6, 5-3) could never recover in an 8-3 triumph for the Vikings (13-5, 7-2).

Poss went on to go 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the fourth. Sophomore Avery Sadorf (2-for-2, 2 RBI) also belted her third homer of the spring, a 2-run shot to left in the fifth inning that made it 8-0.

"I think we just jumped on them in the first inning," said Poss, who may play club softball at Iowa University where she is currently listed for marketing but says it might change to something in business.

When it comes to her team, Fremd coach Josh Teschner says Poss is all business.

"Anna is an absolutely selfless kid," said Teschner who won his 121st game in seven seasons. "Everything she does is for the team. She'll say, 'Hey coach, when do you want me to start working on my bunts or do you want me to hit to the right side for when the 'hit and run' is on. She just gets it. That is one key thing about Anna Poss: it's never about her, ego or anything else. It's only what is best for the team."

Sophomore Hailey Lucas (7-3) was at her best, throwing six scoreless innings with only 2 hits. She retired the first 10 batters she faced while throwing to catcher Ryanne Goodwin (1-for-3),

"She pitched an amazing game," Poss said. "We knew they were a good hitting team, but she kept throwing good strikes and getting ahead in the counts."

Poss also had 2 assists and a nice over-the-shoulder catch while running sideways in shallow left center to take a hit away from Knights ace right-hander Riley Depa (5-4) in the fourth inning.

Chattanooga State recruit Ashley Simon broke up Lucas's no-hitter with a one-out single to center in the fifth inning. First baseman Simon and third baseman Molly Gilhooly hooked up for a nifty 5-3 double play in the bottom of the fifth.

"We knew they'd (Prospect) been stringing a lot of runs and hits together," Teschner said. "But with the exception of the last inning, we kept their offense in check. We were just trying to sharpen up Lauren Graham (pitched the seventh) for our doubleheader (Saturday vs Grant)."

Sydney Sheedy had a big 2-run single to left in the first inning to make it 4-0 as pinch runner Madison Minton and Chiara D'Antonio (who had singled to right) crossed the plate. Leah Sheehan followed with an RBI base hit to right for the 5-0 lead.

Prospect got on the scoreboard with 3 runs in the seventh. Erin Pinter's one-out double got the momentum started. With two outs, Sara Hasan reached on an error allowing Pinter to score. Gina Falls drew a walk followed by catcher Rachael Sasanuma's infield hit. Gilhooly then drilled a 2-run single to right to make it 8-3 before Graham ended the game with her third strikeout.

"I'm proud of our girls for that last inning but you've got to hand it to their pitcher (Lucas)," said Prospect coach Krystina Mackowiak. "She kept us off the bases for 99 percent of the game. She kept us off balance and we just didn't really make the adjustments we needed. We dug that early hole and it was tough to get out of facing a tough pitcher like her."