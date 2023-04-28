Cubs squander sharp outing by Stroman

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger watches his hit to left field during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Miami.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) and third baseman Patrick Wisdom (16) react to a play during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Miami.

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger (24) slides into third base as Miami Marlins third baseman Jean Segura (9) is late with the tag during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Miami.

Chicago Cubs' Nico Hoerner (2) is safe on first base as Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper (26) is not able to catch the ball during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Miami.

Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez (3) tags Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ (8) and throws to first base to complete the double play during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Miami.

MIAMI -- Jean Segura hit a game-ending RBI single, lifting the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the Cubs on Friday night.

Jorge Soler sparked the winning rally with a leadoff single. Michael Rucker (1-1) then plunked Luis Arraez and Avisail Garcia before Segura hit a grounder back up the middle and through a drawn-in infield.

A.J. Puk (3-0) got three outs for the win.

The Cubs put two runners on with two out in the top half of the ninth, but Nelson Velazquez bounced into a forceout at second.

Miami improved to 8-0 in one-run games this season. The Cubs wasted a strong start by Marcus Stroman, who allowed 2 runs and 6 hits in 6⅓ innings.

The Cubs also went 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled twice and stole two bases for the Marlins. Jesus Luzardo also pitched 6⅓ innings of 2-run ball.

The Cubs grabbed a 2-1 lead on Eric Hosmer's pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh. Hosmer drove in Cody Bellinger, who tripled with one out on a line drive to left.

The Marlins tied it in the bottom half of the inning. Arraez walked, advanced to third on Garcia's single and scored on Segura's single to left.

"I feel like I'm starting to catch my stride and as the year progresses, I won't have those spurts where I kind of lose it with a batter on four pitches," Stroman said of his walk to Arraez.

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner singled in the third, extending his on-base streak to 23 games. It is the third longest active streak in the majors.

The Cubs jumped in front on Velazquez's solo shot in the third.

Velazquez drove Luzardo's first pitch over the wall in left for his third homer.

Miami tied it in the bottom half when Jesus Sanchez scored from third on a double-play grounder by Jon Berti.

Roster moves:

The Cubs reinstated Bellinger from the paternity list and designated catcher Luis Torrens for assignment.

Here comes Kilian:

Caleb Kilian will make his season debut for the Cubs today. The 25-year-old Kilian is currently at Iowa but manager David Ross confirmed his pending promotion on Friday.