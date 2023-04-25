Veteran Cubs pitcher Hendricks to make rehab start Thursday in Iowa

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws to first for an out against San Diego Padres' Jose Azocar during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 9, 2022, in San Diego. Associated Press

Kyle Hendricks' rehab from a capsular tear in his right shoulder will take another important step Thursday when the Cubs' pitcher makes a rehab start for Triple-A Iowa.

Hendricks is expected to throw 4 innings or "60-ish pitches," according to Cubs manager David Ross.

Hendricks has been working on improving his velocity and has "touched" 90 mph at times.

"He's felt great about that," Ross said. "I don't think he's ever gonna be the guy that throws 95, right? But when he's been at his best, he's got a 9 in front of that miles per hour (number). That just separates the deception (between pitches)."

Hendricks (4-6, 4.80 ERA in 16 starts) missed the last three months of 2022 and didn't begin a throwing program until Dec. 1. Ideally, the 33-year-old will get multiple rehab starts, but Ross admitted it's a fluid situation.

"It's exciting from my standpoint because I know how good he can be and what kind of a staple he can be in a rotation when he's right," Ross said. "So the focus has been just getting him back (to 100% healthy). It's been nice to have a fairly healthy rotation so far and some guys pitching well.

"There's not this sense of urgency to rush anything."

Full of confidence:

Last season, manager David Ross had an easy time deciding who would pitch the ninth inning when the Cubs were protecting a lead. It was David Robertson time after time after time.

While Ross hasn't named a closer this season, all of Michael Fulmer's 10 appearances have come in the eighth or ninth. The results, however, have been rough, as Fulmer has yielded at least 1 run in four of his last seven outings. He's allowed 9 runs on 11 hits and walked three in 6 innings over that time.

Asked if he would insert Fulmer into a low-leverage situation to try to restore the veteran's confidence, Ross said: "I trust Michael. He's working on some things. We had a long conversation today. He's identified some areas where he got off track.

"I'll use the bullpen ... how the game plays out. I don't go in with a preset, 'This guy's finishing today and this guy's not.'"

Proud Papa:

The Cubs placed CF Cody Bellinger on the paternity leave list and recalled Nelson Velazquez from Triple-A Iowa. Bellinger's girlfriend gave birth to a girl Sunday night.

Velazquez, who hit a go-ahead, third-inning grand slam against Seattle on April 15, hit .327 with 4 doubles, 4 HRs, 9 RBIs and 6 walks in 14 games for Iowa. He batted ninth against the Padres at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

Bellinger is hitting .300 with 5 doubles, 5 HRs, 15 RBIs and 9 walks.

He said it:

"Well, I'm gonna wear a long coat tonight."

-- Cubs manager David Ross when asked if he'd eschew a jacket to show the Padres how tough he is in the 41-degree weather Tuesday