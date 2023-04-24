Softball: Top 20

Softball

Records through April 23

Team Comment

1. Antioch (16-0) Hitting .469, pitchers have collective 1.07 ERA

2. Barrington (12-4) Went 3-1 to win downstate Washington tourney

3. St. Charles North (9-1) Handled Lake Park 7-2

4. Carmel (10-1) DeBennette 10-1, 1.54 ERA, 80 Ks in 54 innings

5. Fremd (11-4) Pitcher H. Lucas (5-2) has 8 home runs

6. Buffalo Grove (11-3) Frosh Hampton's 2-RBI hit in 7th beats Prospect

7. Wheaton North (11-4) Falcons have won 7 straight

8. Glenbard North (7-2-1) Frosh Kozlovsky 2.02 ERA

9. Naperville North (9-4) DVC showdown at Metea Valley Tuesday

10. Willowbrook (10-5) Stumbles in first two WSC games

11. St. Charles East (8-6-1) Showdown with No. 1 rained out

12. IC Catholic (13-2) Busy week of MSC games ahead

13. Benet (12-2) M. Ritterbusch hitting .667

14. South Elgin (10-3-1) Storm is 5-0 in UEC

15. Bartlett (11-3) Scoring runs in bunches

16. Warren (11-5) Showdown with Libertyville Tuesday in Gurnee

17. Prospect (10-5) Depa (5 Ks) throws 2-hitter to beat Hersey

18. Libertyville (12-7) Downed Zion, Mundelein, Grayslake N. by combined 44-7

19. Huntley (10-6) 50-game FVC win streak snapped by Hampshire

20. Mundelein (12-3) Lost to Libertyville, beat Zion, Lake Zurich last week