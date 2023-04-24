Softball: Top 20
Softball
Records through April 23
Team Comment
1. Antioch (16-0) Hitting .469, pitchers have collective 1.07 ERA
2. Barrington (12-4) Went 3-1 to win downstate Washington tourney
3. St. Charles North (9-1) Handled Lake Park 7-2
4. Carmel (10-1) DeBennette 10-1, 1.54 ERA, 80 Ks in 54 innings
5. Fremd (11-4) Pitcher H. Lucas (5-2) has 8 home runs
6. Buffalo Grove (11-3) Frosh Hampton's 2-RBI hit in 7th beats Prospect
7. Wheaton North (11-4) Falcons have won 7 straight
8. Glenbard North (7-2-1) Frosh Kozlovsky 2.02 ERA
9. Naperville North (9-4) DVC showdown at Metea Valley Tuesday
10. Willowbrook (10-5) Stumbles in first two WSC games
11. St. Charles East (8-6-1) Showdown with No. 1 rained out
12. IC Catholic (13-2) Busy week of MSC games ahead
13. Benet (12-2) M. Ritterbusch hitting .667
14. South Elgin (10-3-1) Storm is 5-0 in UEC
15. Bartlett (11-3) Scoring runs in bunches
16. Warren (11-5) Showdown with Libertyville Tuesday in Gurnee
17. Prospect (10-5) Depa (5 Ks) throws 2-hitter to beat Hersey
18. Libertyville (12-7) Downed Zion, Mundelein, Grayslake N. by combined 44-7
19. Huntley (10-6) 50-game FVC win streak snapped by Hampshire
20. Mundelein (12-3) Lost to Libertyville, beat Zion, Lake Zurich last week