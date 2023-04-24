Softball: Barrington's web gems key win over Fremd

They often say defense wins games.

Barrington's softball team made sure that part of its game was in top form in Monday's Mid-Suburban West showdown at Fremd.

Fillies coach Perry Peterson could not remember the last time his team produced three double plays in a game like it did on Monday en route to a 9-1 triumph behind senior Allie Goodwin's 6-hitter that included 4 strikeouts.

"It's been a long time since that has happened," said the hall of fame coach who won his 921st game against just 206 losses.

The first defensive gem came when Goodwin (9-3) made a diving catch of a sacrifice bunt attempt and then fired to first baseman Ainsley Muno to double up the runner in the second inning.

Next up was a 6-4-3 double play to end the fourth inning as shortstop Nikki Vojack flipped to second baseman Lexi Thomas, who threw to Muno.

Finally, the Mid-Suburban West leaders (13-4, 5-0) pulled off a 9-6-3-4 double play that actually looked like a triple play when Vojack fired home to catcher Emma Kavanagh who put the tag on a sliding runner.

But the Fillies had already recorded three outs.

"Just doing it to be safe," said a smiling Vojack about throwing it home after the third out. "I had made an error earlier and I wanted to make sure I could come back and make up for that. It was a good game for us and we are really happy we were able to come through."

No one came through better on offense than Barrington junior Gabi Phillis, a first-year varsity performer who enjoyed her finest game while going 4-for-4 with an RBI.

She is also the Fillies right fielder who started the final double play after making a terrific catch to rob Ryanne Goodwin of extra bases.

Earlier in the same inning, center fielder Mimi Cline made a beautiful catch at the fence to take away extra bases from Eva Dernis.

"That was a crazy play," Phillis said of what looked like a triple play. "I'd say it was great to see those four outs be made and that just shows the great dynamic we have out there. It was really a great win for the whole team. Everyone came together. We put our minds together because Fremd is always a rivalry game. It's fun to play them."

"Gabi was amazing," Peterson added of Phillis whose previous best was a 3-for-4 effort vs. Wauconda on April 15. "We work really hard every day on our defense. This team is starting to come together. It's starting to understand how hard they have to compete to be successful so we'll just keep working."

The Fillies' offense was working as well, as they collected 14 hits, led by Phillis.

Goodwin's one-out homer over the left center fence gave Barrington a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. Muno (2-for-2, 2 hit by pitches, 1 walk) doubled to right center with two outs and came home on Reese Cullen's single up the middle for a 2-0 lead.

Other Fillies with hits were Cline (2-for-5, 2-run triple in the fifth), Kavanagh, Lexi Thomas, Tessa Peterson and Vojack.

"They're Barrington," said Fremd coach Josh Teschner who has his Vikings off to an 11-5, 5-2 start (tied with Conant for second behind Barrington). "This is what you get: an unrelenting team that put the ball in play in the middle innings and we folded. Our defense was not strong and hung our pitchers (Hailey Lucas and Lauren Graham) out to dry far too many times by extending innings, giving them (Barrington) an opportunity to do what they do."

Taylor Piento (RBI double in the third inning), Anna Poss, Chiara D'Antonio (1-for-2, walk), Lucas, Dernis and Sydney's Sheedy accounted for Fremd's 6 hits.

"We have games on Wednesday, Friday and two on Saturday," Teschner added. "You don't get time off in the spring season. So it's right back to work tomorrow. Hopefully we'll have a good practice and come back on the better end of it on Wednesday."