Girls soccer / Top 20

Girls soccer

Records through April 23

Team Comment

1. Metea Valley (10-0-3) Alyssa Gluting terrific keeper

2. St. Charles East (13-0-1) Saints in Naperville Invite quarters

3. Barrington (9-0-2) Fillies in Naperville Invite quarterfinals

4. Fremd (9-1-1) Vikings defeat No. 1 Lyons

5. St. Charles North (9-2-1) Stars win group at Naperville Invite

6. Naperville Central (6-1-0) Brozek and Norkett dynamic duo up top

7. Geneva (9-2-0) Hasegawa fantastic forward for Vikings

8. Benet Academy (10-2-0) Redwings slowly getting healthy

9. Batavia (6-2-3) Bulldogs impress in draw with No. 1 Metea

10. Prospect (8-1-2) Knights win own tourney last weekend

11. York (8-1-1) Dukes were 9-9-0 a year ago

12. Wheaton North (8-3-1) Five straight shutouts for Falcons

13. Lake Zurich (9-2-1) Bears fall short in Knights Invite final

14. Naperville North (7-3-1) Huskies in quarters of Naperville Invite

15. Hinsdale Central (8-2-2) Tough week for Red Devils

16. Libertyville (5-2-1) Lake Zurich on Thursday in key NSC contest

17. Carmel Catholic (6-3-1) League rival St. Viator on Tuesday

18. Hersey (7-5-1) Mrowicki sets program record with 20 goals

19. Downers Grove S. (8-3-1) Mustangs atop division at 3-0-0

20. Burlington Central (6-4-1) BC looks to extend lead in FVC this week