 

Baseball: Top 20

  • St. Viator shortstop Zan Schlegell forces Carmel's Matthew Berner at second base last week. The Lions check in at No. 19 in this week's Daily Herald Top 20.

      St. Viator shortstop Zan Schlegell forces Carmel's Matthew Berner at second base last week. The Lions check in at No. 19 in this week's Daily Herald Top 20. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 4/24/2023 9:44 AM

Baseball

Records through April 23

 

Team Comment

1. St. Charles East (12-1) Sophomore Arend pitching, hitting for Saints

2. Huntley (14-3) Garlin, Quinlan hitting .450-plus for Red Raiders

3. Downers Grove N. (14-2) Warwick's HR helps beat OPRF

4. Crystal Lake South (11-3) Gators look to bounce back in FVC

5. Cary-Grove (15-3) Crick, Lutz go deep vs Prairie Ridge

6. Grayslake Central (13-3) Combined no-hitter against Antioch

7. Warren (12-4) Comeback win over Lake Zurich

8. St. Charles North (12-3) 11-run 7th propels North Stars past Geneva

9. Barrington (12-5) 3-0 week for Broncos in MSL

10. Streamwood (13-4) Sabres split pair in Upstate Eight

11. Hersey (12-4) Hickey, Pflomm spark 4-0 week

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

12. Stevenson (13-6) Nelson a catalyst for Patriots

13. Wheeling (12-6) Tough week for Wildcats in MSL

14. Wheaton Academy (16-2) Warriors extend win streak to 15

15. Schaumburg (10-4) Offense struggles during first losing streak

16. Lake Zurich (9-4) Bears frolic during snow delay victory

17. Conant (12-4) Parpet blasts pair of HRs for Cougars

18. Naperville North (10-4) Huskies edge Benet in non-conference win

19. St. Viator (11-5) Kanyuh gets save, win against Carmel

20. Willowbrook (11-6) Walk-off win against HC; sweep Leyden

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 