Baseball: Top 20

Baseball

Records through April 23

Team Comment

1. St. Charles East (12-1) Sophomore Arend pitching, hitting for Saints

2. Huntley (14-3) Garlin, Quinlan hitting .450-plus for Red Raiders

3. Downers Grove N. (14-2) Warwick's HR helps beat OPRF

4. Crystal Lake South (11-3) Gators look to bounce back in FVC

5. Cary-Grove (15-3) Crick, Lutz go deep vs Prairie Ridge

6. Grayslake Central (13-3) Combined no-hitter against Antioch

7. Warren (12-4) Comeback win over Lake Zurich

8. St. Charles North (12-3) 11-run 7th propels North Stars past Geneva

9. Barrington (12-5) 3-0 week for Broncos in MSL

10. Streamwood (13-4) Sabres split pair in Upstate Eight

11. Hersey (12-4) Hickey, Pflomm spark 4-0 week

12. Stevenson (13-6) Nelson a catalyst for Patriots

13. Wheeling (12-6) Tough week for Wildcats in MSL

14. Wheaton Academy (16-2) Warriors extend win streak to 15

15. Schaumburg (10-4) Offense struggles during first losing streak

16. Lake Zurich (9-4) Bears frolic during snow delay victory

17. Conant (12-4) Parpet blasts pair of HRs for Cougars

18. Naperville North (10-4) Huskies edge Benet in non-conference win

19. St. Viator (11-5) Kanyuh gets save, win against Carmel

20. Willowbrook (11-6) Walk-off win against HC; sweep Leyden