Baseball: Top 20
Baseball
Records through April 23
Team Comment
1. St. Charles East (12-1) Sophomore Arend pitching, hitting for Saints
2. Huntley (14-3) Garlin, Quinlan hitting .450-plus for Red Raiders
3. Downers Grove N. (14-2) Warwick's HR helps beat OPRF
4. Crystal Lake South (11-3) Gators look to bounce back in FVC
5. Cary-Grove (15-3) Crick, Lutz go deep vs Prairie Ridge
6. Grayslake Central (13-3) Combined no-hitter against Antioch
7. Warren (12-4) Comeback win over Lake Zurich
8. St. Charles North (12-3) 11-run 7th propels North Stars past Geneva
9. Barrington (12-5) 3-0 week for Broncos in MSL
10. Streamwood (13-4) Sabres split pair in Upstate Eight
11. Hersey (12-4) Hickey, Pflomm spark 4-0 week
12. Stevenson (13-6) Nelson a catalyst for Patriots
13. Wheeling (12-6) Tough week for Wildcats in MSL
14. Wheaton Academy (16-2) Warriors extend win streak to 15
15. Schaumburg (10-4) Offense struggles during first losing streak
16. Lake Zurich (9-4) Bears frolic during snow delay victory
17. Conant (12-4) Parpet blasts pair of HRs for Cougars
18. Naperville North (10-4) Huskies edge Benet in non-conference win
19. St. Viator (11-5) Kanyuh gets save, win against Carmel
20. Willowbrook (11-6) Walk-off win against HC; sweep Leyden