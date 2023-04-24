Baseball: Barczi's homer helps Naperville Central knock off Naperville North

If Monday's game is any indication, this week's 3-game crosstown series between the Napervilles should be a whole lot of fun.

Naperville Central prevailed 6-2 but the DuPage Valley Conference battle was much closer than that for most of the game. Both teams made great plays in the field and it was a 1-1 score in the fifth, but in the end it was the Redhawks battery of pitcher Chris McCormack and catcher Colin Barczi that came up big.

McCormack pitched six solid innings allowing just one run for win, and survived a smash up the middle that hit him in the chest in the top of the fifth, with the score tied 1-1. The Vanderbilt-bound Barczi then announced his return from a 3-week absence with a towering 2-run homer run in the bottom of the fifth that proved to be the game-winner.

"It feels good. It was a full team effort," said McCormack, who plays quarterback in the fall for the Redhawks. "He got me right there in the ribs. I've had problems there in the past with football. But I've been hit harder."

When Cole Clemens reached base with the infield single that struck McCormack on the mound, the Huskies had two on with just one out. But after getting checked out on the hill, the Redhawks pitcher struck out the next two batters to end the threat and keep the score tied 1-1.

Barczi's homer in the fifth and RBI single in the sixth provided more than enough offense for Naperville Central, now 11-7 overall and back in the tight DVC hunt at 3-4.

"It felt great. As soon as it was off the bat it was such a great feeling," said Barczi, who was out sick for three weeks before returning to the diamond on Monday. "When Chris is on the mound and throwing like that we don't need to score too many runs."

Left fielder Cam Lowman saved at least one run with a 2-out, 2-on diving catch in the fourth to rob Huskies leadoff hitter Tanner Mally. Reliever Chase Reeder pitched the seventh inning and closed out the win after allowing one run on a single off the bat of Peyton Seiple.

"It was a great way [to start the week]," Redhawks coach Mike Stock said. "I thought Chris McCormack set the tone for us. He's a tough kid. He's excited out there and he was up for this one.

"They're a good team. We're chasing them in conference. We're chasing a lot of people in conference so today was a good day."

Naperville North starter Zak Sumser was sharp on Monday, going six innings but taking the loss after allowing the home run in the fifth and then a 3-run sixth with two outs.

"I think we played a good baseball game," North coach Jim Chiappetta said after his squad fell to 9-5-1, 4-3. "I don't think 6-2 is reflective as how close that game could have been. We hit the baseball hard, we made some good plays. So did they.

"The ball just kind of fell their way. They got some big hits when they needed. We had a few opportunities to maybe put a few more points on the board and we just fell a little short. Zak was mostly in command and competed against a very, very good hitting team, and did what we asked him to do and that is put the offense in a position to win the game."

The rivals will square off again Tuesday at Central and return to North for the final game of the series on Thursday.