Wheaton native Kevin Streelman's tips for golf beginners

Kevin Streelman hits to the 11th green in March at the Players Championship. Streelman says it's imperative to have the proper grip. Associated Press

Kevin Streelman lines up his shot at the ninth hole during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas last year. Streelman says it's imperative to have the proper grip. Associated Press

Kevin Streelman the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky., last July. Streelman says getting a modern driver is key. "They are night and day from 20 years ago -- even from 10 years ago," Streelman said. Associated Press

With golf's popularity surging in the wake of the pandemic, we thought it would be a great idea to have PGA Tour pro Kevin Streelman offer some advice to those new to the sport.

Streelman, who grew up in Wheaton, has made more than $25 million during his 15 years on tour. He's won two events and has made the cut in two-thirds of his 421 career starts.

Do these things from the get-go and a love affair with the sport is sure to follow:

• Most importantly, it's imperative to have the proper grip. This cannot be stressed enough and it's a good idea to see a professional to make sure everything is correct.

"Everything starts with our grip -- and once you set it on there your first few times, it seems like it's so darn hard to change it," Streelman said. "So have someone show you how to properly get your hands on the club."

(My grip was extremely weak for over two decades and it resulted in extremely inconsistent ball striking. Strengthening it has worked wonders.)

• It's also a good idea to find clubs that are at least somewhat fit for you. And this goes double for youngsters.

"My son started with clubs that were too heavy and he had the lowest swing," Streelman said. "He just couldn't lift it. Even to this day, he still has a pretty flat swing. I'm like, 'Shoot, it was my fault that I didn't give him the proper weighted clubs.'"

• Get a modern driver. "They are night and day from 20 years ago -- even from 10 years ago," Streelman said.

• Most golf balls from the past 20 years are OK, but if you're a "golf ball hound" don't start hitting just anything you find. Balls from the '80s or '90s are too old and Streelman said "you're losing some pop."

• Don't get too into the Instagram or YouTube videos. "It's like taking 100 lessons in a 10-minute span and that can kind of make your mind go crazy," Streelman said. "Find one or two people you believe in them and follow them, or go see a professional."

• Play with friends and family. There's nothing like a day on the links. Laugh, moan, celebrate (birdie juice!) and settle up at the 19th hole afterward. Teach your son or daughter how to play and it's a lifetime of fun and memories.

"It was me, mom and dad," Streelman said. "It was our time together and it's still my most cherished memories from my childhood around the Chicagoland area. So that helps you fall in love with the game, which makes it easier to become good at it if you enjoy it."