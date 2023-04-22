Cubs miss out on scoring chances in 9-4 loss to Dodgers

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, slaps hands with Trey Mancini as he scored on a double by Eric Hosmer during the fourth inning on Saturday. The Cubs had their chances Saturday at Wrigley Field. But failing to take advantage of a bases-loaded/nobody out situation in the first inning and a second-and-third/one-out opportunity in the sixth helped pave the way to the Dodgers' 9-4 victory. Associated Press

Cubs starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski throws during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Saturday. Associated Press

The Cubs had their chances Saturday at Wrigley Field.

But failing to take advantage of a bases-loaded/nobody out situation in the first inning and a second-and-third/one-out opportunity in the sixth helped pave the way to the Dodgers' 9-4 victory.

After starter Hayden Wesneski worked out of his own bases-loaded jam by yielding just 1 run in the top of the first, the Cubs loaded the bags on a Nico Hoerner base hit and back-to-back walks to Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ.

As hot as the Cubs' offense has been -- racking up 45 runs in the previous five games -- you figured a big inning was on the horizon.

But Dodgers starter Dustin May got Seiya Suzuki to ground into a fielder's choice (which did score Hoerner), struck out Cody Bellinger and got Patrick Wisdom to pop out.

Trailing 4-2 heading to the bottom of the sixth, the Cubs threatened when Happ and Bellinger both walked. After a double steal, Ross' squad suddenly had runners on second and third with just one out. But Wisdom couldn't take advantage, popping up to the first baseman on a 2-2 pitch. Pinch-hitter Nick Madrigal then struck out to end the inning.

The Dodgers' Max Muncy and James Outman both homered twice. Muncy's were a 2-run shot off Mark Leiter Jr. in the seventh and a solo bomb to right field off Brad Boxberger. They gave L.A. a 7-4 lead. Muncy is now tied with N.Y. Mets' Pete Alonso with 10 HRs for the league lead. Nine of Muncy's homers have come in the last 12 games.

Outman's 7 home runs in March and April are the most in Dodgers franchise history by a rookie. Four have come against the Cubs in this series.

Hoerner went 2-for-5 and has reached base in 18 straight games. He's now hitting .367.

The teams close out their four-game series Sunday.