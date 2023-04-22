Cubs miss out on scoring chances in 9-4 loss to Dodgers
The Cubs had their chances Saturday at Wrigley Field.
But failing to take advantage of a bases-loaded/nobody out situation in the first inning and a second-and-third/one-out opportunity in the sixth helped pave the way to the Dodgers' 9-4 victory.
After starter Hayden Wesneski worked out of his own bases-loaded jam by yielding just 1 run in the top of the first, the Cubs loaded the bags on a Nico Hoerner base hit and back-to-back walks to Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ.
As hot as the Cubs' offense has been -- racking up 45 runs in the previous five games -- you figured a big inning was on the horizon.
But Dodgers starter Dustin May got Seiya Suzuki to ground into a fielder's choice (which did score Hoerner), struck out Cody Bellinger and got Patrick Wisdom to pop out.
Trailing 4-2 heading to the bottom of the sixth, the Cubs threatened when Happ and Bellinger both walked. After a double steal, Ross' squad suddenly had runners on second and third with just one out. But Wisdom couldn't take advantage, popping up to the first baseman on a 2-2 pitch. Pinch-hitter Nick Madrigal then struck out to end the inning.
The Dodgers' Max Muncy and James Outman both homered twice. Muncy's were a 2-run shot off Mark Leiter Jr. in the seventh and a solo bomb to right field off Brad Boxberger. They gave L.A. a 7-4 lead. Muncy is now tied with N.Y. Mets' Pete Alonso with 10 HRs for the league lead. Nine of Muncy's homers have come in the last 12 games.
Outman's 7 home runs in March and April are the most in Dodgers franchise history by a rookie. Four have come against the Cubs in this series.
Hoerner went 2-for-5 and has reached base in 18 straight games. He's now hitting .367.
The teams close out their four-game series Sunday.