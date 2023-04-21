Smyly loses perfect game in painful way, but Cubs romp to 13-0 win over Dodgers

Cubs catcher Yan Gomes collides with Cubs starting pitcher Drew Smyly, preventing the throw to first base and ending his chance at a perfect game during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday. Associated Press

Right from the beginning Friday, you could tell Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly had some nasty stuff.

Three straight knuckle curve balls to Max Muncy in the second inning all found the strike zone, and the Dodgers' slugger went down swinging. Smyly then struck out Miguel Vargas with three straight sinkers after falling behind 3-0, and he proceeded to punch out James Outman (whose grand slam all but ended Thursday's game), Trayce Thompson and Luke Williams to run his strikeout streak to six.

But that was just the beginning. As the Cubs were taking 5-0 and 12-0 leads in a game they would win 13-0, the Dodgers kept flailing away -- weakly popping, grounding or striking out inning after inning.

When the seventh arrived, every one of the 30,381 fans knew history was possible and a loud cheer went up when Smyly got Chris Taylor looking on a 3-2 sinker that barely caught the inside corner. They rose for the first time on a 2-2 pitch to J.D. Martinez and roared their approval when Martinez flew out to right field to end the inning.

Six outs to go.

Could Smyly -- who had one complete game in his previous 159 starts -- really become the 22nd pitcher to throw a perfect game in the modern era?

Turns out, no.

And it ended in such a sad way, with pinch hitter David Peralta producing a broken-bat single on a ball that went perhaps 35 feet. Smyly fielded the ball, but was run over by Yan Gomes, who was sprinting from his catcher's position to make the play.

Smyly recorded two more outs before manager David Ross pulled the lefty after 103 pitches. Smyly (2-1) struck out 10 and lowered his ERA to 3.13.

The last pitcher to throw a perfect game was Seattle's Felix Hernandez on August 15, 2012. MLB is in its longest perfect-game drought since a 13-year run from 1968-81.

The Cubs hit 4 home runs, with Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, Nico Hoerner and Patrick Wisdom all going deep. Hoerner (1) and Wisdom (9) both hit 3-run HRs in a 7-run fifth inning that gave the Cubs a 12-0 lead.

Hoerner has reached safely in a career-best 17 straight games and is now hitting .365.

Nick Madrigal hit his first triple since 2021 when he was with the White Sox. Mancini went 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs.

The Cubs are now 12-7 and 11-4 in their last 15 games. They continue their four-game homestand against the Dodgers (10-11) on Saturday. Hayden Wesneski (1-0, 4.15 ERA) is expected to start against the Dodgers' Dustin May (1-1, 3.00).