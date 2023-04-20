Weather gets best of pair of DVC unbeatens

A pair of teams took to the diamond unbeaten so far this spring in the DuPage Valley Conference, but thanks to Mother Nature they're both still without a loss after weather put an end to Thursday's game after just one inning.

Naperville North and senior star Charlotte Chelich traveled to Metea Valley looking for their fourth DVC win in as many outings and started off great, but unfortunately a lightning delay was followed by dark clouds and forecasts that even included tornados in some areas, so play was stopped after just one inning.

Even so, Chelich showed why she's one of the top players around, smacking a home run in the top of the first and striking out all three Mustangs she faced in the bottom of the frame before the game was delayed and eventually postponed.

Chelich's blast over the wall in center field started a 3-run, first-inning outburst as the Huskies started fast in the hopes of picking up their 10th win this spring and moving to 4-0 in the league.

Center fielder Kristina Donaldson singled and scored in the top of the first and Eliza Patterson had an RBI single as Naperville North (9-5) took a quick 3-run lead.

Chelich, who was a Daily Herald All-Area selection last spring, continued her hot--if short lived on this day--start on the mound in 2023 by striking out the only three batters she faced before play was called. She was looking to pick up her sixth win this spring and add to her team-leading RBI total.

Metea Valley coach Michaela Paprota, whose 4-10 team is 2-0 in the DVC with wins over DeKalb and Waubonsie Valley, said the school hopes to reschedule Thursday's game with Naperville North to sometime next week.

But the Mustangs, who fell to Glenbard North on Tuesday of this week, also had Wednesday's conference contest with Neuqua Valley postponed by rain.

Pitcher Charlie Benesh got the start on Thursday for Metea Valley, but only got the chance to pitch one inning. In last week's 4-3 win over Waubonsie Valley, Benesh recorded 8 strikeouts and won the 8-inning game with a complete game on the hill.