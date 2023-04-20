Heyward hears nothing but applause in Wrigley return

Los Angeles Dodgers' Jason Hayward talks on the phone during a rain delay before Thursday night's game vs. the Cubs. Associated Press

John Dietz/jdietz@dailyherald.comJason Heyward chats in the visitor's dugout before the start of Thursday's game vs. the Cubs. Heyward thought he would hear some boos upon his return to Wrigley Field, but the fans serenaded the 2016 World Series champion with nothing but applause.

It's always interesting to see how fans react when a former player from a championship team returns in an enemy uniform.

The Blackhawks' faithful have had opportunities to express their appreciation for Stanley Cup winners like Duncan Keith, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Brandon Saad, Patrick Sharp, Antti Raanta, Nick Leddy and others.

On the North Side, we've already seen 2016 World Series winners Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kris Bryant, Dexter Fowler and Kyle Schwarber receive rousing ovations upon their return to Wrigley Field.

Another champ came back Thursday -- and he was definitely steeling himself for a different response.

"There will be some boos mixed in for sure," Jason Heyward said.

Well, guess what?

He was wrong. Heyward, doffing his cap when he was introduced after the national anthem, received nothing but applause from the 20,000-plus on hand.

Heyward, who was not in Thursday's starting lineup, had what can only be described as an odd seven years with the Cubs.

The guy can fly and was a very solid defensive outfielder.

He's also one of the best behind-the-scenes leaders the Cubs have ever had. Think Jonathan Toews in cleats.

But any time an athlete signs an eight-year, $184 million contract, big-time offensive numbers should be part of the package.

And that's where Heyward definitely did not deliver, averaging 9 home runs and a paltry 41 RBIs while slashing .245/.323/.377 in seven seasons. The last three years were particularly abysmal, with Heyward playing in only 202 of 384 games and hitting 15 home runs, driving in 62 runs and batting .224.

GM Jed Hoyer gave Heyward his unconditional release last August so the veteran could attempt to catch on with another team. Heyward, who is being paid $22 million by the Cubs this season, signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in early December.

Before that, Heyward was contemplating his major-league future. Asked if he was worried he'd never see Wrigley Field again, the 33-year-old deadpanned: "Well, I'm a resident. So I knew at some point that, God willing, I would see Wrigley again. Might have been walking the dogs out here in the outfield.

"But, no. It's really cool to be able (come back) as an outfielder for the Dodgers -- go play a four-game set. I think that's cool too. It's not just a two-and-done or a three-and-done.

"Just gonna enjoy it. Every bit of it. Never know when it's gonna be your last."

The Dodgers brought Heyward aboard for outfield depth, but he made an immediate impact by homering in three of his first six games. He's cooled off since, however, going 2-for-17 and striking out six times in his last seven games.

David Ross was teammates with Heyward in Atlanta (2010-12) and Chicago (2016), then went on to become his boss as Cubs manager the last three seasons.

The two good friends caught up just before Ross entered the media room for his pregame availability.

"This guy means a lot to me," Ross said. "I got to see him early on in his career. All the hype he went through in Atlanta and then lived up to that. ...

"He's taken care of me. He's done a lot of nice things for me and my family. Yeah, he's a brother for life. World Series connected. One of my favorite people on the planet."

Said Heyward, who maintains a residence in Chicago: "Rossy and I have crossed paths a few times. ... To me those moments keep on giving. It's always great to see people you know, people you've done battle with and you spend time with.

"I've watched him have a family and watched his kids grow up; now he's watching me do the same. So some real special moments on and off the field."

The most special coming on that incredible night in Cleveland.

Heyward's rain-delay speech was one of the defining moments of the Cubs' World Series title. The $184 million man picked the perfect time to deliver the perfect message.

His teammates responded, and moments later Anthony Rizzo was catching the ball that ended a 108-year drought.

Should there have been more world-championship success in 2017 and beyond?

Perhaps.

But Heyward wasn't dwelling on that while sitting in the visiting clubhouse before Thursday's game.

"For anyone's career what is as good as it could be?" Heyward said. "Not just as an individual but just as a whole?

"I don't know. I feel like that's an impossible question to answer.

"We did what we could on a daily basis. We laid it all out there. A lot of great memories. Never forget 'em."