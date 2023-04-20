 

Girls soccer: CL Central beats Hampshire in weather-shortened match

  • Hampshire's Allison Ingebretsen, left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Peyton McMahon in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday.

    Hampshire's Allison Ingebretsen, left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Peyton McMahon in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday. Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local

  • Hampshire's Isabel Morales, left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Peyton McMahon in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday.

    Hampshire's Isabel Morales, left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Peyton McMahon in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday. Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local

  • Hampshire's Helen Negron, left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Jillian Mueller in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday.

    Hampshire's Helen Negron, left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Jillian Mueller in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday. Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local

  • Hampshire's Adilene Perez, center left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Olivia Anderson, center right, in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday.

    Hampshire's Adilene Perez, center left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Olivia Anderson, center right, in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday. Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local

  • Hampshire's Adilene Perez, left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Olivia Anderson, right, in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday.

    Hampshire's Adilene Perez, left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Olivia Anderson, right, in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday. Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local

  • Crystal Lake Central's Jillian Mueller reacts after scoring a first-half goal in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday.

    Crystal Lake Central's Jillian Mueller reacts after scoring a first-half goal in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday. Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local

  • Hampshire's Ilse Marquez, front, battles Crystal Lake Central's Elizabeth Gray in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday.

    Hampshire's Ilse Marquez, front, battles Crystal Lake Central's Elizabeth Gray in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday. Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local

  • Hampshire's Sydney Hedderich, left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Jillian Mueller in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday.

    Hampshire's Sydney Hedderich, left, battles Crystal Lake Central's Jillian Mueller in varsity soccer at Hampshire Thursday. Patrick Kunzer/for Shaw Local

 
By Michal Dwojak
Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local
 
 
Updated 4/20/2023 9:26 PM

Crystal Lake Central 1, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Tigers picked up a FVC win after their match was suspended because of a thunderstorm and field conditions.

Central (7-3, 4-0 FVC) led 1-0 with 36:24 left in the match when play was suspended. Jillian Mueller scored with 33:24 left in the first half after she took a shot from the top of the box.

 

The Tigers registered 12 shots on goal while the Whip-Purs (5-3, 2-2 FVC) had one.

