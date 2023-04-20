Girls soccer: CL Central beats Hampshire in weather-shortened match
Updated 4/20/2023 9:26 PM
Crystal Lake Central 1, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Tigers picked up a FVC win after their match was suspended because of a thunderstorm and field conditions.
Central (7-3, 4-0 FVC) led 1-0 with 36:24 left in the match when play was suspended. Jillian Mueller scored with 33:24 left in the first half after she took a shot from the top of the box.
The Tigers registered 12 shots on goal while the Whip-Purs (5-3, 2-2 FVC) had one.
