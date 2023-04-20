Cubs pitcher Taillon goes on IR, Dodgers win on grand slam in ninth

Los Angeles Dodgers' James Outman celebrates his grand slam against the Cubs during the ninth inning on Thursday. The game was tied at 2-2 entering the ninth inning, but Cubs reliever Michael Fulmer (0-2) yielded a grand slam to Outman. Associated Press

Javier Assad, called up from Triple-A Iowa, started against the Dodgers and allowed 2 runs (both solo HRs) in 3 innings for the Cubs on Thursday. The Cubs initial starter Jameson Taillon was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 17). Taillon injured his groin playing catch. Associated Press

Injuries can happen in myriad ways on the baseball field.

Collisions at home plate or in the outfield. Hard slides into a base. Getting plunked by a 100-mph fastball.

The list normally does not include "playing catch" but that's exactly how Jameson Taillon hurt his groin Wednesday in Oakland. The Cubs' pitcher, who was supposed to start Thursday's game against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field, was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 17).

"It was pretty sore," said manager David Ross before the Cubs' 6-2 loss. "Got some work on it, it loosened up a little bit. But then some time went by and it tightened back up. Hopefully it's a minimal stay on the IR."

Javier Assad, called up from Triple-A Iowa, started against the Dodgers and allowed 2 runs (both solo HRs) in 3 innings.

The game was tied at 2-2 entering the ninth inning, but Cubs reliever Michael Fulmer (0-2) gave up back-to-back singles, walked pinch-hitter Jason Heyward with one out and then yielded a grand slam to leadoff hitter James Outman. It was Outman's second HR of the game.

Heyward, who was released by the Cubs last August, fouled off a pair of 3-2 change-ups before drawing the free pass on Fulmer's ninth offering.

"Ball's just not spinning the way it should right now," said Fulmer, who also gave up 2 runs in the ninth inning in a 2-1 loss to the Dodgers last Saturday. "I don't know what's going on, but I better figure it out pretty damn quick."

The Cubs (11-7) got a second-inning home run from Cody Bellinger and an RBI single from Nico Hoerner. Bellinger now has 4 HRs on the season. Hoerner has reached base in a career-high 16 straight games.

Adbert Alzolay, Brandon Hughes, Michael Rucker and Brad Boxberger combined to throw 5 innings of 3-hit, shutout relief.

The Cubs had a chance to take the lead in the eighth, but Patrick Wisdom grounded into a double play with runners on first and second with nobody out.

"Bullpen did a phenomenal job tonight," Ross said. "(The Dodgers) got the big hit at the end, but proud of our group. They battled tooth and nail. Just couldn't get one to fall with some baserunners on."

Hendricks update:

Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, on the injured list with a shoulder injury, threw a bullpen session Thursday. He will throw in an extended spring game Saturday.

"He's throwing 88, 89 (mph)," said GM Jed Hoyer. "We probably could have rushed him back a little bit quicker, but it was like, 'Hey, hey. If we take a little more time and focus a little more on velocity, will that help?' That was something we talked about."

Wiz kid:

Patrick Wisdom's 8 home runs are tied for second in the majors with the Dodgers' Max Muncy. He hit those homers in the first 15 games, making him the fourth Cub to accomplish the feat. The others were Lee Walls in 1958, Hank Sauer in 1954 and Gabby Hartnett in 1925.