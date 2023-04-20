Cubs pitcher Taillon goes on IR, Assad gets spot start

Javier Assad, called up from Triple-A Iowa, started against the Dodgers and allowed 2 runs (both solo HRs) in 3 innings for the Cubs on Thursday. The Cubs initial starter Jameson Taillon was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 17). Taillon injured his groin playing catch. Associated Press

Injuries can happen in myriad ways on the baseball field.

Collisions at home plate or in the outfield. Hard slides into a base. Getting plunked by a 100-mph fastball.

The list normally does not include "playing catch" but that's exactly how Jameson Taillon hurt his groin Wednesday in Oakland. The Cubs' pitcher, who was supposed to start Thursday's game against the Dodgers at Wrigley Field, was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to April 17).

"It was pretty sore," said manager David Ross. "Got some work on it, it loosened up a little bit. But then some time went by and it tightened back up. Hopefully it's a minimal stay on the IR."

Javier Assad, called up from Triple-A Iowa, started against the Dodgers and allowed 2 runs (both solo HRs) in 3 innings.

Taillon, who signed a four-year, $68 million contract in the off-season, allowed 7 earned runs in 9 innings in his first two starts then blanked the Dodgers over 5 innings last Saturday. He went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts for the Yankees last season.

Ross, pointing to how much players ask of their bodies, wasn't shocked to find out how Taillon was injured.

"Look, these guys they train year round," Ross said. "Getting that thing cranked up for 162 and in spring training ... and all the work you put in the off-season, you know, things happen -- whether it's odd injuries or performance injuries.

"Those things come up and I think there's times to be smart and there's times to push the envelope. Right now is not the time to push anything."

Hendricks update:

Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, on the injured list with a shoulder injury, threw a bullpen session Thursday. He will throw in an extended spring game Saturday.

"He's throwing 88, 89 (mph)," said GM Jed Hoyer. "We probably could have rushed him back a little bit quicker, but it was like, 'Hey, hey. If we take a little more time and focus a little more on velocity, will that help?' That was something we talked about."

Wiz kid:

Patrick Wisdom's 8 home runs through Wednesday were tied for the major-league lead with the Mets' Pete Alonso. He hit those homers in the first 15 games, making him the fourth Cub to accomplish the feat. The others were Lee Walls in 1958, Hank Sauer in 1954 and Gabby Hartnett in 1925.

Around the horn:

Through Wednesday, the Cubs ranked second in the majors with a .286 batting average. The team's 5.82 runs per game ranked third behind only Tampa Bay (7.0) and Texas (6.82). ... Ian Happ's 8 doubles were tied for second in the NL. ... Dansby Swanson's .423 OBP ranked sixth in the NL while his .333 average ranked ninth. ... Cody Bellinger was hitting .346 (18-for-52) with 13 runs scored, 8 RBIs and 5 walks in his last 13 games.