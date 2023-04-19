Lake County baseball notes: Grayslake Central heats up

The wins have piled up rapidly of late for the Grayslake Central baseball team.

The Rams started the week 10-3 overall and a perfect 5-0 in Northern Lake County Conference action, riding the wave of an eight-game winning streak.

During that span, veteran coach Troy Whalen pointed out, the Rams have outscored opponents 81-12. Central swept a three-game set from Grant, took two from crosstown foe Grayslake North and downed Prospect in a nonconference game.

Through 13 games, Central is hitting .346 and has outscored opponents 121-34. And its pitching staff sports a 1.90 ERA.

Senior Jack Gerbasi is leading the charge at the plate, where he started the week hitting .525 with team-highs in hits (17), triples (3), runs scored (25) and stolen bases (17). He's second on the team in RBI with 12.

"Jack is putting up all-state numbers to start the season," Whalen said.

Senior Riley Policht is hitting .424 and is second on the team with 12 hits, 14 runs and is tied with Gerbasi with 12 RBI.

Nolan Mussay, Loras University commit Cam Marson, Jordan Dumas, Lindenwood University commit Chris Rogers, Adam Fitzgerald and Central Iowa commit Garrett Guenther are all hitting over .330.

The news is equally impressive on the mound. Senior Colin Kornit started the week 3-1 with a 0.48 ERA to go with 24 strikeouts in 14 innings. Seniors Rogers and College of Lake County commit Will Schufreider each have a pair of wins. Rogers has 20 strikeouts in 13 innings with a 1.20 ERA, while Schufreider has 15 strikeouts in 13 innings and a 2.10 ERA.

"Maybe it was the Florida sun, but we couldn't hit, pitch or field down in Florida," Whalen said. "Needless to say, we've improved in all facets over the last two weeks and are clicking pretty well right now."

Whalen noted Central started 0-2 for the first time in his now 20-year coaching career and stood at 2-3 after five games.

Another key cog has been the catching corps for the Rams that features seniors Cam Marson (Loras) and Parker Greenfield (Buena Vista), along with junior Sammy Pirie.

"Our catching crew has been rock-solid," Whalen said. "We feel confident in going to any three of them during the course of the game and we will get even better back there as Sammy returns to full strength from early-season shoulder tightness."

Central has 10 different pitchers who have logged varsity innings through 13 games, while 14 players have 20-plus at-bats thus far.

"Making out a daily lineup card has been a challenge, but in a good way," Whalen said.

Lake Zurich update:

The Bears were 7-3 through their first 10 games and sat atop of the North Suburban Conference at 3-0.

Lake Zurich took a pair of conference games from Zion-Benton by scores of 10-0 and 7-3. Coach Scott DeCaprio noted Zion fielded a much-improved squad.

Lucas Foley was a dropped popup in the infield away from a perfect game in the 10-0 win. He gave up no hits and struck out 14 of 15 batters while walking none, DeCaprio pointed out.

Lake Zurich also edged Huntley 12-11 in a nonconference game. Huntley was ranked No. 1 in Class 4A by one online statistical/schedule service.

"We had a huge win against Huntley," DeCaprio said. "It was a solid win with us answering every time they scored."

In that contest, Riley O'Donnell had 3 hits and 2 RBI, while Ryan Kondrad had 2 hits and an RBI. Sophomore AJ Foley picked up his first varsity win and Foley added a save "to an already productive week on the mound," DeCaprio noted.

Kondrad was leading the team in hitting at.517 to start the week with 12 RBI. Junior UIC commit Jonathan Fleaka was hitting .412 with 9 RBI, while Foley, headed to Valparaiso, was 4-0 with 39 strikeouts against only 2 walks. He has 1 save and a WHIP of 0.62.

"We have been getting timely hits," DeCaprio said. "It's a credit to hitting coach Jim Pfeifer. He's instilled a great approach that our hitters have bought into. The middle of our defense is strong. Jonathan (Fleaka) and Matthew Mosquera have turned numerous double plays, including one to end the game against Huntley."

DeCaprio has been thrilled with the recent play of captains Foley, Kondrad and Fleaka.

DeCaprio added sophomore Cash Kazmarcek has been "a great table setter at the leadoff spot," he said.

Sophomore Jackson Piggott and junior Will Crawford also have been key contributors on the mound for a surging Bears team.

"Overall, it's mostly a young team that has beat some big-name programs in Barrington, Stevenson, Huntley and Prospect," DeCaprio said. "While I'd like to say the future is very bright, the reality is the current team has potential to make a really strong run coming up next month in the playoffs. It's a fun group to be around."

Libertyville update:

The Wildcats were 6-8-2 overall through the first 16 games and started the week 2-2 in North Suburban action.

In a recent win against Lake Forest, sophomore Josh Holst threw a complete-game 1-hitter where he struck out 11 and allowed no earned runs.

Sophomore catcher Quinn Schambow is hitting .395 with 6 doubles, a triple and 9 RBI, while Jack Land, coming off an injury and logging limited at-bats thus far, is hitting .615 at 8-for-13 with a pair of doubles.

On the mound, Michael Scarpelli has a 1.78 ERA and has 26 strikeouts against 9 walks in 19 2/3 innings of work. Holst has a 3.11 ERA and has 23 strikeouts in 18 innings. Sam Calsin has a 1.34 ERA and has 15 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings.

"We have improved on our pitching," Cats coach Matt Thompson said. "Our staff has kept us in every game this year. We hope to provide more run support for them soon."

Vernon Hills update:

The Cougars were 1-10 overall and 1-1 in Central Suburban North action at week's start.

In a 1-0 win against Niles West in CSN action, Dylan Eckrote threw a complete game, striking out six and walking one in a 76-pitch, 7-inning winning effort.

Ethan Kozin is leading the team in hitting at .333 with an .890 OPS. Eckorte has a 1.12 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings. Dylan Sherwin has made no errors so far, while making about five diving plays and saving at least 8 runs when playing center field, coach Eric Lavin noted.

"We're building towards more consistency defensively to back up our pitchers, who have given us quality performances, for the most part," Lavin said. "Offensively, we are continuing to reinforce situational baseball to produce runs to support our pitching staff. Due to our record and the score discrepancy in our games, our pitching staff doesn't receive the credit it deserves. We are a young, inexperienced team at the varsity level, so we have been going through some growing pains."

Kozin and Eckrote were cited for consistent strong play. "Ethan and Dylan have been steady for us so far this year with their performance on the field," Lavin said. "Ethan has stepped up as a quality leader, especially with our younger guys on varsity. He has truly implemented our philosophy at the plate and makes consistent plays for us defensively at first base."

Lakes update:

The Eagles were 7-5 to start the week and a strong 4-2 in Northern Lake County action.

"Since spring break, we have been playing more consistent baseball," Lakes coach Chris Hofmann said. "Offensively, we have been swinging it well at the plate."

Jaden Jackson (.447 batting average, .560 on-base, .658 slugging, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 11 RBI), Owen Klosinski (.459 batting average, .536 on-base, .649 slugging, 5 doubles, 1 triple, 9 RBI), Cayden Hart (.435 batting average, .462 on-base, .478 slugging), Spencer Kennamann (.350 batting, .438 on-base, .450 slugging, 4 doubles, 13 RBI) and Will Hough (.353 batting, .477 on-base, .382 slugging) are leaders in the Lakes lineup with Derek Lucier and James Banner also consistent contributors.

"I like how our team has come together at this point in the season," Hoffmann said.

Stevenson update:

The Patriots were 11-5 through their first 16 games and started the week 1-2 in North Suburban play.

Offensively, JR Nelson, Luca Morelli, Brandon Schultz and Joe Richardson have led the way of late. Nelson is hitting .360 (.421 on-base, .560 slugging) with 8 doubles, 12 runs scored and 14 RBI. Morelli is at .359 (.519 on-base, .615 slugging) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, 1 homer, 8 RBI and 11 walks. Schultz is hitting .382 (.553 on-base, .471 slugging) with 13 runs scored and 9 RBI, while Richardson is at .385 (.450 on-base, .462 slugging) with 10 runs scored, 13 RBI and 20 hits.

Chris Iannuzzi is hitting .438 (.750 slugging) with 7 doubles, 1 triple, 2 homers, 15 RBI and 17 runs scored, while Michael Belbot has 3 homers, 4 doubles and 15 RBI.

"We have been able to come back when being down early," Stevenson coach Nick Skala said. "Our team is able to fight until the last out is made, putting pressure on teams to make plays."

Nelson, an Ohio University recruit, started the year 1-for-11 at the plate. Since then, he's 17-for-43 with 8 doubles and 12 RBI.

"This group of seniors is truly pushing each other and this program to the promised land by hard work and having a positive attitude," Skala said.

Antioch update:

During a recent three-game run Antioch downed Johnsburg 11-0, tied Carmel 4-4 and beat Union Grove out of Wisconsin 3-2. The Sequoits started the week 8-2-1 overall and 2-1 in NLCC action.

"The story of our team continues to be our pitching and defense," Antioch coach Frank Fracek said. "Dylan Feldkamp and Jack Olson have taken on the roles as our No. 1 and No. 2 pitchers and are embracing the challenge of going at our conference opponents to start our series."

TJ Schuyler, Anthony Sacchetti and Dawson Gutke have led the way on offense, "allowing our youth to settle in," Fracek said.

To start the week, Schuyler was hitting .448 (.553 slugging, 1.278 OPS) with 6 doubles and 8 walks. Sacchetti was hitting .375 (.444 slugging), while Gutke was at .421 (.560 slugging, 1.119 OPS) with 6 walks.

Feldkamp was 4-0 on the mound with a 1.19 ERA. He had 20 strikeouts in 17 innings. Olson was 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 17 innings. Schuyler was 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 14 innings.

"Since spring break, we have focused on playing clean baseball and reducing mental mistakes," Fracek said. "Our boys continue to get better and learn from early-season struggles. Our hitting started off slowly, but is starting to heat up all over the place."

Fracek added players such as Jackson Mozina, Zach Rubin, Michael Titus, Mason Willis and Nate Yeager "are stepping up and out of their comfort zones and are getting better every day for us," he said. "Our top guys are playing like top guys, which is helping our youth and the rest of the team focus on the areas that they need to improve the most.

"These guys are all pulling for one another and want to play meaningful baseball," he said. "I have mentioned often that we have a lot of younger guys up this year. To make this possible, you have to have older guys who are taking on roles that are more defined. We have a lot of guys who could be playing more innings than they have, and the maturity that they have shown has been incredible. They are patient, flexible and team-centered. I have been most proud of the way these guys have gelled together and the maturity they have shown. There is a lot of baseball to be played and these guys know that their time is coming. But to this point, every time I have asked somebody to step up, guys have done so and gone beyond expectations. This is a special group and we love getting to work with them."

Warren update:

The Blue Devils started the week 10-3 overall. In a 9-8 nonconference win over Deerfield, KT Brown was the winning pitcher. Adam Schilz was 3-for-4 with 2 RBI, while Sam Schmit had a pinch-hit double. Adam Behrens had a pinch-hit single.

In a 10-6 NSC loss to Stevenson, Charlie Badgley went 2-for-4 with 2 RBI, while Schilz was 3-for-4. Cole Clark was 2-for-4 with 3 RBI.

In a 13-8 win over Stevenson, Brian Buchert was the winning pitcher. Clark went 3-for-5 with 2 RBI. Schilz was 2-for-5 with a double and 2 RBI, while Anthony Font was 2-for-4.

Grayslake North update:

The Knights were 6-6 overall and 2-3 in NLCC action to start the week. In its last four games, North lost to Carmel 16-4 and went 2-1 in a three-game set against Wauconda (10-9 loss, 9-7 win, 2-0 win)

Jake Donohue is leading the team in hitting at.345 and has a .512 on-base percentage. North also has been bolstered by the efforts of closer Jack Kerpan out of the bullpen. He has yet to give up a run in 6 innings of work.

"Jake has been our leader offensively," North coach Eric Lopez said. "He also has played solid defense at shortstop. Jack has been extremely effective out of the bullpen as our closer. We feel very confident when we give him the baseball."

Chris Soder also has excelled as North's designated hitter. "Chris was recently given the opportunity to be our DH during the second game of the Wauconda series," Lopez pointed out. "He has since gone 4-for-8. I give him a lot of credit for staying ready and making the most out of the opportunity."

Lopez noted the Knights' approaches at the plate have been better. "I feel that was on display in our conference series against Wauconda," he said. "Our hitters were more aggressive and have become tougher outs with 2 strikes."

Lopez added defense will be a key the remainder of the season.

"When we play clean baseball and make the routine plays, we are a tough team to beat. We have the pitching that will give us a chance to compete with anyone."

Wauconda update:

The Bulldogs went 3-2 during a recent five-game stretch with wins against Vernon Hills (11-1), Round Lake (18-3) and Grayslake North (10-9) and a pair of losses to North (2-0, 9-7). Wauconda started the week 4-6-1 overall and 3-2 in NLCC action.

Catcher Joey Lenz was leading the team in hitting with a .520 batting average with 2 home runs. Colin Christensen was hitting .447, while Zach Threde was hitting .414. Danny Newman was hitting .345.

On the mound, Tyler Tylka had a 1.95 ERA with 14 strikeouts. Newman was leading the staff in strikeouts with 19, while Threde had 14.

"Our pitching has continued to get better as well as our hitting," Wauconda coach Shawn Rudolph said.

Wauconda had a .357 team batting average to start the week.

Mundelein update:

Nick Szalony was 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored in a recent game against Zion-Benton while Evan Nierenberg hit a 3-run homer against Zion.

Sean Sanderson had 3 RBI and scored 3 runs and Kenny Nanos had 2 RBI and scored 3 runs against Waukegan. Sanderson and Nanos each had 2 hits in that game.

Mundelein started the week 7-3 overall and 3-0 in North Suburban play.