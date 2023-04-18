Softball: LaSalle-Peru rallies past Kaneland

In her high school career, La Salle-Peru senior Taylor Martyn has hit inside-the-park home runs and has had balls hit off the fence.

But she's never hit a ball that's cleared the fence.

So when she belted a line drive Tuesday, she didn't know when it came off the bat if it would be out of the park.

The ball kept sailing and landed beyond the left-center field fence for a pivotal two-run home run.

"I didn't really know what that feeling was (of a home run ball off the bat), but now I do and it felt great," Martyn said. "It was a great feeling to run around the bases and see my teammates at the end cheering me on."

Martyn's fifth-inning homer proved to be the difference in L-P's 4-3 win over Kaneland in an Interstate 8 Conference game.

"We started out slow," Martyn said. "I think we came into this game almost a little too overconfident. We definitely knew that we could beat Kaneland, but I think we underestimated how well they were going to play us. Toward the end of the game we definitely picked it up."

The Cavaliers (15-2, 5-0 I-8) couldn't get much going through the first four innings against Kaneland starter Bryn Woods, who was throwing an effective changeup, striking out nine batters through five innings.

But No. 9 hitter Karmen Piano and leadoff hitter Addie Duttlinger provided just enough offense to put L-P in front.

With two outs in the third inning, Piano reached on a bunt single and stole second before Duttlinger hit a line drive to left field to bring her home.

The pair started L-P's three-run fifth inning in the same manner.

Piano laid down another bunt for a single with two outs, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Duttlinger then ripped a ground ball through the left side for her second two-out RBI hit of the game.

"My whole mindset was just hands to the ball," Duttlinger said. "I sort of swing too hard sometimes and too fast, so I just kept my hands back and drove it."

After Duttlinger's hit, Martyn smacked her home run, and Ava Lannen followed with a line drive single to left-center field.

"I think that's what changed their pitching is the double by Addie when we got the second run," L-P coach Randy Huebbe said. "She stayed back twice on the changeup, and then their pitcher hesitated throwing that changeup after that. I think that helped us a lot."

With the Cavs' offense struggling early, L-P starter Chloe Mitchell kept her team in the game, allowing one hit and striking out seven through four scoreless innings.

"She did so good," Duttlinger said about her battery mate. "She always does so good. The outside pitch was her go-to tonight and we definitely got that call."

The Knights (7-6, 2-2) broke through in the fifth inning.

Isabelle Strombres ripped a hard ground ball just inside third base for a two-out double.

MacKenzie Hardy followed with an infield single before Kailey Plank singled up the middle for an RBI.

Kaneland pulled within a run in the sixth inning with an RBI fielder's choice by Corinne Pugh and an RBI single by Hardy.

"Our bats just didn't start until later on," Kaneland coach Maddie Mikos said. "They're a great team. We've been a great team. Next time we play them, it's going to be a great game.

"Pitching carried us today. Bryn was great, and Morgan [Iwanski] coming in at the end was awesome. Those bats just have to get started a little sooner."