Girls soccer: Sentman's blast lifts Benet over St. Viator

Benet Academy strengthened its grip on its ESCC lead with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over host St. Viator on Tuesday -- but it wasn't easy.

Chloe Sentman's sensational strike just moments into the second half would be the difference at Morris Stadium in Arlington Heights against a Lions side which stayed in the match thanks to a superb evening from keeper Kyli Ziebka, who made three sensational saves, much to the dismay of the Redwings, who are now a perfect 5-0 in league play.

"We came out with a lot of nervous energy and did not play our game, especially in the first 15-20 minutes (before) we finally settled in," admitted senior Reese MacDonald, whose play in the middle of the park helped drive the visitors attack that dominated possession, but was unable to pry open the back of the Lions (5-4, 1-1) net.

"Kyli was amazing tonight. She kept us in the game (and) together. We played our best game of the year," said a proud Lions coach Byron DeLeon.

Annie Fitzgerald, Johnna Caliendo and Ivana Vukas all saw their close-range strikes turned away by Ziebka in the first half -- with the Caliendo and Vukas attempts coming just after the half-hour when the visitors attack was all over the home side as it finally found its way.

"The last half of the first half is when our attack was moving, connecting, and passing the ball the way we like (to). But their keeper made some nice saves to help keep them in the game," said Redwings central defender Sadie Sterbenz, who along with her back line mates conceded just one quality chance at their keeper, Shannon Clark, who recorded her eighth shutout of the season.

With the Lions staying defensively compact while playing a high, tight offsides trap, it did place plenty of pressure on its center-backs Megan McLaughlin and Josephine Westerkamp, as well as Kiley Wrzos, who was strong as the Lions defensive midfielder.

"We played really well as a team defensively and made them work hard for everything they were able to do tonight. I am really proud of our effort," said Wrzos.

Both clubs begin pool play at the prestigious Naperville Invite, with the Redwings taking on Oswego on Friday, while the Lions face No. 3 Barrington at 5 p.m. Thursday.