Girls soccer / Top 20
Girls soccer
Team Comment
1. Metea Valley (9-0-2) Kaylee Bannick solid along the back
2. St. Charles East (11-0-0) 27 goals in last 4 games
3. Barrington (6-0-1) Van Roekel terrific addition to backline
4. Benet Academy (8-1-0) Long-time rival St. Viator on Tuesday
5. Naperville Central (5-0-0) Redhawks get ready for own tournament
6. Lake Zurich (8-1-0) Busy week begins with rival Stevenson
7. Hinsdale Central (7-0-2) High-flying Lyons on Tuesday
8. Fremd (7-1-1) Vikings atop MSL table
9. St. Charles North (6-2-0) Stars suffer tough loss to Neuqua Valley
10. Geneva (9-1-0) STCN Tuesday in key DuKane contest
11. Prospect (5-1-2) Knights defense stingy of late
12. York (6-0-1) Big test when Naperville Invite begins
13. Batavia (5-2-1) Kailey Hansen star of late for Bulldogs
14. Naperville North (5-3-1) DVC opener with DeKalb on Tuesday
15. Carmel Catholic (5-3-1) Miller terrific central defender
16. Burlington Central (5-3-1) Eva Boer leads club with 7 goals
17. Libertyville (3-2-0) Wildcats look to rebound from tough week
18. Warren (4-2-2) Blue Devils' youth beginning to gel
19. Hersey (5-5-1) Abi Beck terrific in middle for Huskies
20. Conant (4-3-0) Bradley-Dobrincu scoring plenty for Cougars