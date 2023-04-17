Girls soccer / Top 20

1. Metea Valley (9-0-2) Kaylee Bannick solid along the back

2. St. Charles East (11-0-0) 27 goals in last 4 games

3. Barrington (6-0-1) Van Roekel terrific addition to backline

4. Benet Academy (8-1-0) Long-time rival St. Viator on Tuesday

5. Naperville Central (5-0-0) Redhawks get ready for own tournament

6. Lake Zurich (8-1-0) Busy week begins with rival Stevenson

7. Hinsdale Central (7-0-2) High-flying Lyons on Tuesday

8. Fremd (7-1-1) Vikings atop MSL table

9. St. Charles North (6-2-0) Stars suffer tough loss to Neuqua Valley

10. Geneva (9-1-0) STCN Tuesday in key DuKane contest

11. Prospect (5-1-2) Knights defense stingy of late

12. York (6-0-1) Big test when Naperville Invite begins

13. Batavia (5-2-1) Kailey Hansen star of late for Bulldogs

14. Naperville North (5-3-1) DVC opener with DeKalb on Tuesday

15. Carmel Catholic (5-3-1) Miller terrific central defender

16. Burlington Central (5-3-1) Eva Boer leads club with 7 goals

17. Libertyville (3-2-0) Wildcats look to rebound from tough week

18. Warren (4-2-2) Blue Devils' youth beginning to gel

19. Hersey (5-5-1) Abi Beck terrific in middle for Huskies

20. Conant (4-3-0) Bradley-Dobrincu scoring plenty for Cougars