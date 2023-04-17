Baseball: Top 20

St. Charles North's Jackson Spring slides into home plate last week in a win over Wheaton Warrenville South. The North Stars are No. 11 in this week's Top 20 heading into a 3-game series against Wheaton North. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Baseball

Records through April 16

Team Comment

1. Huntley (11-2) Red Raiders' double-digit scoring streak hits 5

2. St. Charles East (8-1) Zitella goes 5-for-5 with 3 HR vs. Plainfield S.

3. Downers Grove N. (12-2) Czech hits grand slam in slugfest with Morton

4. Crystal Lake South (10-3) Rare losing week for the Gators

5. Schaumburg (10-1) Mazzacano stars as Saxons rebound

6. Warren (10-3) Finish week at 3-1; await series with Lake Zurich

7. Wheeling (12-4) Six-game win streak snapped by Barrington

8. Grayslake Central (10-3) Rams outscore foes 56-9 during 5-0 week

9. Cary-Grove (12-3) Topsy-turvy week for the Trojans in FVC

10. Barrington (9-5) Broncos rough up Hoffman Estates pitching

11. St. Charles North (8-3) North Stars await 3-game set with Wheaton N.

12. Streamwood (12-3) Sabres one game back in Upstate Eight

13. Stevenson (11-5) Bressler, Iannuzzi hitting above .400

14. Harvest Christian (14-1) Winning streak to 10; Schaumburg Thurs.

15. Wheaton Academy (14-2) Osterholm goes distance in win over Benet

16. Lake Zurich (7-3) Kondrad, O'Donnell lift Bears past Huntley

17. Naperville Central (9-4) Boyce's bat providing a spark for Redhawks

18. Glenbard South (11-5) Raiders cap 5-0 week with 8-7 win over Marmion

19. Naperville North (6-3) Mally's delivers game-winning RBI to edge NV

20. Mundelein (7-3) Tumultuous week ends with loss to Lane Tech