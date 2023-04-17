Baseball: Top 20
Baseball
Records through April 16
Team Comment
1. Huntley (11-2) Red Raiders' double-digit scoring streak hits 5
2. St. Charles East (8-1) Zitella goes 5-for-5 with 3 HR vs. Plainfield S.
3. Downers Grove N. (12-2) Czech hits grand slam in slugfest with Morton
4. Crystal Lake South (10-3) Rare losing week for the Gators
5. Schaumburg (10-1) Mazzacano stars as Saxons rebound
6. Warren (10-3) Finish week at 3-1; await series with Lake Zurich
7. Wheeling (12-4) Six-game win streak snapped by Barrington
8. Grayslake Central (10-3) Rams outscore foes 56-9 during 5-0 week
9. Cary-Grove (12-3) Topsy-turvy week for the Trojans in FVC
10. Barrington (9-5) Broncos rough up Hoffman Estates pitching
11. St. Charles North (8-3) North Stars await 3-game set with Wheaton N.
12. Streamwood (12-3) Sabres one game back in Upstate Eight
13. Stevenson (11-5) Bressler, Iannuzzi hitting above .400
14. Harvest Christian (14-1) Winning streak to 10; Schaumburg Thurs.
15. Wheaton Academy (14-2) Osterholm goes distance in win over Benet
16. Lake Zurich (7-3) Kondrad, O'Donnell lift Bears past Huntley
17. Naperville Central (9-4) Boyce's bat providing a spark for Redhawks
18. Glenbard South (11-5) Raiders cap 5-0 week with 8-7 win over Marmion
19. Naperville North (6-3) Mally's delivers game-winning RBI to edge NV
20. Mundelein (7-3) Tumultuous week ends with loss to Lane Tech