Softball: Hudgens, Mitchell tough at the top for Huntley in win against McHenry

Huntley coach Mark Petryniec recently made a switch to the top of his lineup, flip-flopping senior outfielders Clara Hudgens and Katie Mitchell.

"Just a feeling," Petryniec said.

So far, the switch has proven to be very beneficial for the Red Raiders.

Hudgens, now batting leadoff, and Mitchell combined to reach base safely in their first six plate appearances on Friday, creating trouble on the base paths and scoring four runs to lead Huntley to a 5-1 win against McHenry in their Fox Valley Conference game.

The win secured the 49th straight FVC victory for the Raiders (9-3, 6-0) and left them alone in first place in the conference standings. The Warriors (6-2, 4-1) were the last FVC team to defeat the Raiders -- all the way back on May 1, 2019.

Hudgens, who went 4 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, and Mitchell, who was 2 for 3 with two steals and two runs scored, were equally surprised when Petryniec made the switch, although neither are complaining.

"It's a new thing, and I think it's working well," said Mitchell, who was 5 for 5 with four stolen bases batting No. 2 in Thursday's FVC win against Cary-Grove. "It doesn't really matter where we are. We're used to being together.

"I'm excited to try this out."

Huntley scored all five of its runs in the first two innings Friday.

Meg Ryan smashed a line-drive to the outfield for a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning for a 2-0 lead. Hudgens and Madi Smith then had RBIs in the second as the first four batters reached. Mitchell added a a run in the second on a double steal, with Mitchell swiping home.

Petryniec said Huntley's roster is bigger than in past years. He has already made good use out of his team's speed.

"It's been a nice feeling to [put Mitchell and Hudgens at the top] for the last three years, minus the COVID year," Petryniec said. "We have the option to put our best runners out there at optimal times. We're a quick team, and we're going to use that to our advantage."

Huntley freshman Makayla Rasmussen started for the Raiders and was sharp, giving up a run on three hits in five-plus innings. She struck out four and walked none.

Senior Juliana Maude, who tossed a no-hitter against Jacobs on Wednesday, relieved Rasmussen in the sixth and fired two strikeouts in two innings.

Rasmussen, one of four freshmen on the team, said the transition to varsity softball has been smooth. Aubrina Adamik started at shortstop Friday and Lyla Ginczycki had a leadoff hit and scored a run in the second.

"They're all really nice," Rasmussen said. "It's awesome to be on varsity. They make sure we're not left out of any activity or anything."

Junior Channing Keppy started for McHenry and did not give up any runs after the first two innings. She allowed three earned runs on 10 hits in six innings with two strikeouts and a walk.

The Warriors scored their lone run in the top of the fourth after a leadoff base hit by Vanessa Buske, who stole second and advanced to third on a groundout. Emma Stolzman drove Buske in on a sacrifice fly to center field.

McHenry coach Mikaela Mitsch feels the Warriors aren't far behind the Raiders. McHenry placed runner-up to Huntley last season and was third in the FVC the year before that.

"They've got a target on their back, and I feel if they've got one, then we've got one," Mitsch said. "We're been right behind them. We have teams that come out and play against us, and they have the same attitude that we have against [Huntley]."

Hudgens has been encouraged by her team's start. She hopes to keep things moving, whether it's batting leadoff or second.

"I'm just going up there with confidence," Hudgens said. "Obviously, our goal is to win seven games in the playoffs, but we're taking it one game at a time."