Girls track and field: Prospect defends crown at Downers North

York's Bria Bennis wins the second section of the 3,200-meter run during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Palatine's Aisha Kazeem competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Lyons Township's Leigh Ferrell competes in the pole vault during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Lyons Township's Alannah Justinich competes in the high jump during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Lyons Township's Catherine Sommerfeld runs the first leg of the 4x800-meter relay during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Prospect's Nikki Niebrugge runs the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York's Elaine Paul runs the anchor leg of the 4x100-meter relay during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Oswego East's Hailey Soriaga competes in the pole vault during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Downers Grove North's Ava Gilley competes in the 800-meter run during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Prospect's Lily Ginsberg competes in the 800-meter run during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

York's Sophia Galiano-Sanchez and Glenbard West's Elayna Boeh compete in the 800-meter run during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Naperville Central's Kait McHale competes in the pole vault during the Ritter Invite girls track and field meet at Downers Grove North on Friday, April 14, 2023. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Downers Grove North's Jennifer Buehler competes in the high jump during the Ritter Invite Friday at Downers Grove North. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Freshman Meg Peterson has enjoyed contributing to the continued success of the Prospect girls track and field and cross country programs.

"It's amazing. It's the most fun I've ever had," Peterson said. "I love running with these girls. All of my nerves are gone with I'm with them."

On Friday, Peterson had among the most impressive of many great performances in helping the Knights defend their title at Downers Grove North's Bruce Ritter Invitational.

Prospect (171 points) exceeded its 2022 victory total by 26 points. York edged Naperville Central 97-96 for second.

Peterson's 4:56.61 in winning the 1,600-meter run set invite and track records and was followed by third-place teammate Veronica Znajda (5:00.05).

Peterson just missed her personal-best 4:56.52 from indoors.

"It really meant a lot to me," Peterson said. "Having Veronica there with me, we've been together the whole cross country season and racing with each other. It was really fun and a special moment."

The Knights were third in Class 3A last season and won the girls cross country state title in November.

Junior distance standout Lily Ginsberg, a member of Prospect's back-to-back straight 4x800 relay state champions, helped the Knights win Friday with Sophie Fransen, Kaitlin Skelton and Bridget Deregowski (9:33.37) with a 2:16.09 anchor split after getting the baton four seconds behind. Ginsberg also won the 800 (2:15.91) and then joined Cameron Kalaway, Samantha Patterson and Hailey Erickson in winning the 4x400 relay in an invite-record 3:59.86.

"Before we were talking about today we could break 4:00. And it all went as planned so it was really cool," Ginsberg said.

"We've been trying each met to improve so we're hoping (for another trophy)."

Junior Charlotte Deines, another new key contributor, went 4 for 4. Deines, Melody Patterson, Anna Niegbrugge and Niiki Niebrugge won the 4x200 relay with a school-record 1:42.90 and the 4x100 relay (49.14). Deines also won long jump with a personal-best 5.54m/18-2 1/4 and the 100 (12.62).

""I feel like we all have been gaining confidence throughout the season," Deines said.

"That (4x200 relay) was definitely the highlight. I was starting to get tired but the girls keep me motivated and keep me excited, always hungry to beat our time. It's super exciting that we got the school record."

Naperville Central senior Kait McHale won pole vault with an invite-record 11-6. Allison Roozeboom won discus (9.86m/32-4 1/4) and the third-place 4x200 relay ran state qualifying.

A former club gymnast, McHale began pole vault in January 2022 and was an all-state eighth last season. She cleared an all-time school-record 12-6 indoors.

"(2022) state was probably the biggest track meet I'd ever been to," McHale said. "It's always a learning experience and I used state going into bigger meets. (That) definitely has made it easier to get used to the bigger settings."

In the one frosh-soph event, the 4x400 relay, winning Downers North's Ava Gilley, Hannah Renner, Alayna Todnem and Helen Justice (4:07.07) and second-place Prospect's Samantha Phillips, Mary Laba, Peterson and Znajda (4:08.08) beat the previous invite record.

Downers North junior Dakota Washington won the 200 in a personal-best 25.71 after being the No. 5 seed.

"I'm just excited to be here. Definitely the victory and beating state qualifying (were great)," Washington said.

Second-place freshman Lily Eddington (4:59.19) also broke 5:00 in the 1,600. The 4x800 relay was second and Ava Gilley third in the 800 in 2:17.08.

"That's what I was hoping for. I've been trying to work for (sub-5:00) the whole year and it was just really good, especially at a home meet," Eddington said.

York senior Brianna Bennis won the 3,200 (10:51.64) with her third-fastest time with Erickson second (10:57.56) and York's Katherine Klimek third (10:59.60). Bennis was 19th at state last year and an all-state eighth in 2021 with Klimek 10th.

"The first 2,000, Hailey Erickson was really pushing me," Bennis said. "It definitely helped push both of us. I knew I had to open it up right after that. I tried my hardest and I think it paid off."

Freshman Morgan Navarre won the 400 (59.10) after arriving from playing with York's girls lacrosse team. The second-place 800 relay ran state qualifying.

"It was really all mental for me but I knew I could do it," Navarre said.

Glenbard West senior Kennedy Brandt won shot put with a personal-best 11.20m/36-9 after being disappointed with discus.

The all-state basketball player is finalizing her college decision.

"It was really nice to get over 11.00," Brandt said. "I was a little mad today. I didn't have the best day so I just channeled my anger out into the shot put."

Palatine sophomore Aisha Kazeem won the 300 low hurdles in a personal-best 46.00. She was 13th at state in 2022.

"I was having a really bad day since I got here and I was like, 'I've got to pick it up for this one,'" Kazeem said.