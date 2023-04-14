Cubs activate Suzuki after spring training injury; Swanson returns to lineup

The Cubs' Seiya Suzuki throws during a spring training baseball workout in February in Mesa. He's been out with an oblique strain since spring training. Associated Press

The Cubs were ready for a fresh start in Los Angeles on Friday.

Seiya Suzuki was activated before the game, and he was slated to start in right field and bat fourth. Suzuki has been recovering from a left oblique strain, which happened early in spring training.

He played four games with the Iowa Cubs before joining his major league teammates.

The corresponding move was sending utility player Miles Matrobuoni to Iowa. He hit .200, while starting several games in right field in place of Suzuki.

Dansby Swanson was also back in the lineup after missing the finale of the homestand on Wednesday. Cody Bellinger drew plenty of pregame attention in his return to Dodger Stadium, where he won NL MVP in 2019. Edwin Rios, another former Dodger, was in Friday's lineup at DH.

It's only been a couple of weeks, but some interesting things have happened in the Cubs minor league system. Here are the highlights:

• One question sure to linger is how long will the Cubs leave Christopher Morel in Iowa? Morel has been lighting up Triple A pitching like someone who needs better competition.

Through 11 games, Morel is hitting .375 with 6 doubles, 3 home runs and a stellar OPS of 1.310. Morel is still striking out a lot (29.4%, which would rank 33rd in MLB), but he's also walking more. Heading into Friday's action, Morel had 15 whiffs and 10 walks.

According to baseball-reference.com, Morel has started six games at third base and five in the outfield. Will the Cubs wait for an injury to open a spot or will they eventually bring him up to play third?

• First baseman Matt Mervis is also getting extra seasoning in Triple A. Last season's Cubs minor league player of the year is hitting .263 with 3 home runs and a team-high 13 RBI. Most impressive is Mervis has more walks (11) than strikeouts (9).

The Iowa Cubs are averaging 8.6 runs per game, easily the best in the International League. Nelson Velazquez was also scorching hot before the Cubs promoted him this week. MLB veteran Mike Tauchman is hitting .333 and belted his first home run Thursday. One player not off to a good start is OF Brennen Davis, who is hitting .103.

Pitching hasn't been a strength, which could be an issue if the Cubs have any injuries in the starting rotation. Adrian Sampson went on the Triple A injury list Friday and Caleb Kilian has a 12.79 ERA after his first two starts. Javier Assad got his first Iowa start on Friday against Omaha.

• At Double A Tennessee, outfielder Owen Caissie hit 4 home runs in two days this week. He got a chance to play for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic, is off to a good start at Tennessee, and at 20, is one of the younger players in Double A. He seems like a player who will be moving up in the prospect rankings.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs top-ranked prospect, is also off to a good start in Double A, hitting .304 with 4 stolen bases.

• Last year's first-round draft pick Cade Horton made his pro debut this week for Low A Myrtle Beach. The right-hander worked 2⅓ innings, allowing 2 hits and no runs, with 5 strikeouts.