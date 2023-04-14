Baseball: Barrington's bats stay hot vs. Wheeling

The warm temperatures have really warmed up the Barrington bats.

Barrington banged out 18 hits, including eight for extra bases, in an 18-5 victory over Wheeling in six innings Friday in Barrington. It was a battle of MSL division leaders, with both teams coming into the game unbeaten in conference play.

The win ended a huge week in the MSL for Barrington (9-4-1, 3-0). The Broncos scored 49 runs in their last three games and have scored 74 runs in their six games so far this month.

"With the wind moving out and the temperatures getting better, it has helped," Barrington coach Pat Wire said. "Because of that, we are playing a lot of games in a row. Without any weather issues, it comes down to the bullpens."

Barrington roughed up both of Wheeling's pitchers. The Broncos scored in every inning with six runs in the second when two were out to break the game open.

"We don't get those hits and they get some hits, the game is different," Wire said. "It worked out for us."

Kade Schneider had a monster game for Barrington. The senior was 4-for-4 with seven RBI, four of which came on a game-ending grand slam to left field in the bottom of the sixth. He also scored four runs.

"I was thinking of going the other way," said Schneider, who bats left-handed. "I just wait for my pitch. We are really working on our approach."

Brendan Beals also had a huge game for Barrington. After being hit by a pitch in his first at-bat, It was Beals who did all the hitting. He also was 4-for-4 with a double and triple and drove in four runs.

"When we got here, I felt pretty locked in," Beals said. "The wind was blowing out, which helps. Being in the warm weather really helps."

Payton Soske, who picked up the victory with five strikeouts in four innings pitched, helped himself at the plate. Soske had a double and triple and drove in three runs.

Bryce Koch had three hits, including a double, while Dillon Fitzpatrick had two hits.

"I am happy with the way our guys have progressed," Wire said. "With being both coachable and wanting to work on little details."

Wheeling (12-4, 2-1) came into the game on a roll. They went 6-2 on their spring trip to Orlando and then came home and won four of their last five.

"I am so proud of our guys," coach Jason Wieder said. "They battled, they fought. We had a great approach."

Wheeling had nine hits Friday. Frank Ban had a two-run single for the Wildcats. Zach Zalewski and Zach Zangara each had two hits.

But the Wildcats left the bases loaded three times and left 12 on for the game.

"They just outplayed us today," Wieder said. "Our guys are competing and playing harder."