Girls soccer: Trudeau lifts Huntley over McHenry in 1-0 overtime win

Huntley's Grace Helzer celebrates with teammate, Ava Trudeau, after Trudeau scored the winning goal in overtime of a Fox Valley Conference soccer match Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntley High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

McHenry's Elena Carlos kicks the ball away from Huntley's Gabi Farraj during a Fox Valley Conference soccer match Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntley High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

McHenry's Elena Carlos kicks the ball away from Huntley's Karen Reyes-Villanueva during a Fox Valley Conference soccer match Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntley High School.

Huntley's Nikki Brzezowski (right) stops the ball in front of McHenry's Elena Carlosn a Fox Valley Conference soccer match Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntley High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

McHenry's Elena Carlos kicks the ball away from Huntley's Grace Helzer during a Fox Valley Conference soccer match Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntley High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Huntley's Ava Trudeau controls the ball between McHenry's Maya Gil (center) and Jasmine Ortiz during a Fox Valley Conference soccer match Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntley High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

McHenry's Sarah Duginske is pushed by Huntley's Grace Helzer as she tries gain possession of the ball during a Fox Valley Conference soccer match Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntley High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Huntley's Chloe Pfaff battles with McHenry's Elena Carlos for control of the ball during a Fox Valley Conference soccer match Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntley High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

McHenry's Becca D'Agostino controls the ball in front of Huntley's Morgan McCaughn during a Fox Valley Conference soccer match Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntley High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

McHenry's Makenna Harvey tries to stop the shot of Huntley's Grace Helzer (left) as McHenry's Mara Torres (center) also defends on the play during a Fox Valley Conference soccer match Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Huntley High School. Gregory Shaver/for Shaw Media

Ava Trudeau did exactly what Huntley needed to do if the Red Raiders wanted to finally score and take down McHenry on Thursday night.

Don't stop running.

Trudeau and the Red Raiders came close to scoring multiple times during the first 80 minutes of regulation Thursday, but neither team could break through. Trudeau and Huntley kept the faith and kept pushing in overtime until Trudeau got her chance and scored to lead her team to a 1-0 win.

"We knew we were knocking on the door," Trudeau said. "We were getting a lot of confidence driving it forward."

The play started once Chloe Pfaff gained control of the ball and started moving it down the field. She found a sprinting Trudeau, and Pfaff banged the ball right to her. Once Trudeau gained possession, she stayed wide and went back until she shot a ball she wasn't sure would go in.

"I knew it was either going in or going wide," Trudeau.

Luckily for Huntley (6-2-1, 1-1-1 FVC), the ball snuck in with 1:50 left in the first overtime period, and the Red Raiders mobbed Trudeau after picking up not only an important win in the Fox Valley Conference, but also in the Class 3A playoff picture.

"We wanted this so bad, so we just knew we had to get it in," Pfaff said.

Thursday felt like a match that wouldn't end in a tie. Both teams created different opportunities but neither found the back of the net. The Red Raiders pushed the tempo for much of the match and put eight shots on net and finished the night with eight corner kicks, but Huntley couldn't score and hit a couple posts.

Huntley coach Matt Lewandowski thought his team was due to finally score. The Red Raiders hit a couple posts in their 1-1 tie against Burlington Central, and they couldn't find the back of the net against Crystal Lake Central on Tuesday in a 2-0 loss.

"It's good to finally finish one," Lewandowski said. "It gets us back on track. Somebody was going to score. It was either us or Emerson."

McHenry (1-1-2, 0-0-1 FVC) created scoring opportunities but couldn't find the back of the net. The Warriors ended the night with three corner kicks and four shots on goal, but McHenry coach Andrew Stegenga thought the Warriors playing their second overtime match after tying with Prairie Ridge on Tuesday became too much to overcome.

"The girls worked their [butt] off," Stegenga said. "Tough game, tough loss, big loss. We hate losing in conference in overtime but again, we played hard, we just couldn't finish."

McHenry won't have much time to catch its breath. The Warriors will host Johnsburg on Friday before playing matches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Huntley will try to use Thursday's match as a momentum boost against Wheaton Academy on Saturday. Thursday's win against McHenry not only kept the Red Raiders ahead of McHenry in the FVC standings, but also when it comes time to seeding for the Class 3A postseason.

The Red Raiders kept knocking and were awarded with a major win.

"It's huge ... " Lewandowski said. "To get into another tight one that's fought out and you end up on top, it's water under the bridge."