"It's the place I always wanted to be," Cubs, Happ agree to 3-year contract extension

Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, and left fielder Ian Happ high-five after their team defeated the Rangers on Saturday. The Cubs delivered an April surprise Wednesday with the news Happ agreed to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $61 million. Associated Press

The Cubs delivered an April surprise Wednesday with the news left fielder Ian Happ agreed to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $61 million.

The move was a surprise for a couple of reasons. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer often talks about players not wanting contract talks to be a distraction once the season starts.

So the end of spring training serves as sort of an unofficial soft deadline.

But Happ likely didn't want a repeat of last season when he and Willson Contreras received goodbye ovations before the trade deadline, then weren't traded. With Happ headed to free agency this winter, he might not have survived another deadline with the Cubs.

"It's the place I always wanted to be," Happ said after the Cubs' 5-2 loss to Seattle at Wrigley Field. "I've been pretty clear about that for a long time. I think just the fact that I have wanted to wear this uniform for as long as I possibly can made it pretty easy."

The other factor is the Cubs just didn't do extensions before this year, when both Happ and Nico Hoerner landed three-year deals.

Since the playoff run started in 2015, the only Cubs to get extensions were Kyle Hendricks and David Bote. Nothing for Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Baez or Contreras. So this was definitely out of character for the Cubs.

The team made it official and even flashed it on the scoreboard before taking the field against the Mariners.

"I definitely talked to Rizz through the process," Happ said. "He's such a good friend and so close. ... I don't know what changed or why (with Happ's negotiations), but all those things at some point come together and you get some momentum. Sometimes it's hard to find the momentum, then once you get it things can happen quick."

After an inconsistent start to his career, Happ was both an all-star and Gold Glove winner last season, when he hit .271, with 17 home runs and 72 RBI. So far this season, Happ is hitting .282 with 1 home run.

He was the Cubs' first round draft pick, No. 9 overall, out of Cincinnati in 2015 and made his major-league debut in May of 2017.

"He's a big part of our leadership here," manager David Ross said. "He's a big part of what we're going to become as an organization, as a team. Him wanting to be here I think stands out, front office doing their best to give us a core group of players, where you start to see the pieces fill in."

This extension means the Cubs are locked in with corner outfielders Happ and Seiya Suzuki for the next three seasons, as well as middle infielders Hoerner and Dansby Swanson.

Suzuki played his fourth rehab game with Iowa on Wednesday and went 2-for-4 with a home run. He's been sidelined since early in spring training with a left oblique strain. Suzuki told reporters in Des Moines the plan is to meet up with the Cubs this weekend, but asked if he was planning to fly out Wednesday night, Suzuki replied, 'That's a secret,'"

Will Happ and Suzuki be good enough to make the Cubs World Series contenders? Will one of the outfield prospects in the minors -- like Brennen David, Kevin Alcantara or Owen Caissie -- turn out to be better? There were mentions on Marquee Network of Happ's deal including a no-trade clause.

"Taking something that is three years and runs through my baseball prime and having to go back out in the market at (age) 32," Happ said, "but that was my concession to be here. I really wanted to continue to wear this uniform. I really wanted to play this group of guys -- Nico and Seiya and (Jonathan) Taillon and Dansby and the guys that are going to be here.

"Then the city and the fan base and what it means. That is the reason why I was willing to discuss a three-year term. Because if that was what was going to get it done, that meant a lot to me."

Just as they did against Texas on this homestand, the Cubs won the first two, then couldn't finish the sweep. Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman saw his scoreless streak to begin the season end at 14 innings, but he still delivered a quality start, with 2 runs, 5 hits and 6 strikeouts in 6 innings.

The bullpen gave up 3 runs, which included a 482-foot blast to the upper part of the center field bleachers by Jarred Kelenic, off Julian Merryweather in the eighth. Cody Bellinger hit his second home run in the ninth. Happ went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

"To me the exciting part about being here is being able to build something and work toward a championship," Happ added. "I think that is a motivating factor for me, how much I love this place and love the idea of competing in the playoffs in a Cubs uniform."

