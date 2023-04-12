 

Softball: Benet slugs its way past Naperville Central for 7th straight win

  • Benet's Marikate Ritterbusch (48) and Gianna Horejs high-five after a run against Naperville Central during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville.

      Benet's Marikate Ritterbusch (48) and Gianna Horejs high-five after a run against Naperville Central during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Benet's Nina Pesare (left) slides safely into home despite the tagging attempt by Naperville Central pitcher Shea Meech during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville.

      Benet's Nina Pesare (left) slides safely into home despite the tagging attempt by Naperville Central pitcher Shea Meech during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Central's Jamie Saran waits for the throw as Benet's Nina Pesare (9) makes it safely to first base on a hit during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville.

      Naperville Central's Jamie Saran waits for the throw as Benet's Nina Pesare (9) makes it safely to first base on a hit during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Central's Julia Nicholus, left, gets Benet's Isabella Iovinelli (50) out at second base during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville.

      Naperville Central's Julia Nicholus, left, gets Benet's Isabella Iovinelli (50) out at second base during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Benet's Taylor Sconza makes contact with the ball during Wednesday's softball game against Naperville Central in Naperville.

      Benet's Taylor Sconza makes contact with the ball during Wednesday's softball game against Naperville Central in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Central's Sydney Hurst, right, slides safely back into third base as Benet's Angela Horejs applies the tag during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville.

      Naperville Central's Sydney Hurst, right, slides safely back into third base as Benet's Angela Horejs applies the tag during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Benet's Riley McGivney scoops up the ball but not before Naperville Central's Natalie Lau makes it safely to first base during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville.

      Benet's Riley McGivney scoops up the ball but not before Naperville Central's Natalie Lau makes it safely to first base during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Benet pitcher Alexandra O'Rourke throws to a Naperville Central batter during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville.

      Benet pitcher Alexandra O'Rourke throws to a Naperville Central batter during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Naperville Central pitcher Shea Meech throws to a Benet batter during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville.

      Naperville Central pitcher Shea Meech throws to a Benet batter during Wednesday's softball game in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Benet's Nina Pesare makes contact with the ball during Wednesday's softball game against Naperville Central in Naperville.

      Benet's Nina Pesare makes contact with the ball during Wednesday's softball game against Naperville Central in Naperville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
By Stan Goff
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 4/12/2023 8:49 PM

When you swing the bats the way Benet Academy has all spring, good things happen and smiles are a plenty.

The red-hot Redwings were not fazed at all when host Naperville Central closed the gap to 5-4 with 4 runs in the bottom of the second. Benet (7-1) answered with a 7-run third inning on their way to a 17-4, 5-inning nonconference win Wednesday evening in Naperville.

 

The Redwings have won seven straight since dropping their opener 6-5 to Glenbard North, and this week so far they've tallied 9, 14 and now 17 runs in victories over Hinsdale Central, Metea Valley and Naperville Central.

"It's like a dominating hitting team. Everyone in the lineup is awesome at hitting," said sophomore Taylor Sconza, who had three hits and three runs scored on Wednesday. "We all make good contact and our baserunning is good too. Everything works pretty well together.

"It's nice having this weather as well. It's just great vibes and the team has a great connection. I think it's just all around awesome."

Benet Academy scored a run in the first after Nina Pesare led off with a single and eventually scored with two outs on a passed ball. The visitors then scored four times in the second as Sconza and Angela Horejs delivered run-scoring hits as the lead grew to 5-0.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Naperville Central (5-5) made things interesting for a moment with four runs in the bottom of the second. No. 9 hitter Sydney Hurst had a 2-run single and Julia Nicholas also drove home a run with a single.

But the relentless Redwings answered with the 7-spot in the third and added two more runs in the fourth and three in the fifth off of Redhawks pitcher Shea Meech, who went the distance on the mound.

"Really when Nina starts us off at the top of our order it really gets us going I'd say," said Horesj, who had an RBI hit, an RBI sac fly, walked twice and scored twice. "We're a real strong lineup and we have a lot of power. I think it helps us to just keep the momentum going."

Horesj, one of many underclassmen starting for a young, talented squad, said her team was not too concerned after Naperville Central had closed to within one run after two frames.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We're always ready to pounce back. This has happened a few times already. We're always ready to score more runs," said Horesj, who had hit four home runs in Benet's previous four games.

Alexandra O'Rourke picked up the win on the hill for Benet, bouncing back from the shaky second inning to blank the Redhawks over the final three frames. It didn't hurt that her teammates tallied 17 runs and 17 hits in just five innings.

"They took advantage of every mistake," Redhawks coach Andy Nussbaum lamented. "You give somebody four outs there's going to be problems. Sometimes you can get away with it, but Benet today made us pay. They're a good team. There's a reason they're 7-1."

Naperville Central opened DVC play with a win over Waubonsie on Monday and now they take on Neuqua Valley Thursday, before an extended tough stretch that includes games with St. Charles North, Downers Grove North and Naperville North all within the next few days.

"The beauty of softball is we got a game tomorrow," Nussbaum added. "We can get better. We're better than this."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 