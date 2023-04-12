Softball: Benet slugs its way past Naperville Central for 7th straight win

When you swing the bats the way Benet Academy has all spring, good things happen and smiles are a plenty.

The red-hot Redwings were not fazed at all when host Naperville Central closed the gap to 5-4 with 4 runs in the bottom of the second. Benet (7-1) answered with a 7-run third inning on their way to a 17-4, 5-inning nonconference win Wednesday evening in Naperville.

The Redwings have won seven straight since dropping their opener 6-5 to Glenbard North, and this week so far they've tallied 9, 14 and now 17 runs in victories over Hinsdale Central, Metea Valley and Naperville Central.

"It's like a dominating hitting team. Everyone in the lineup is awesome at hitting," said sophomore Taylor Sconza, who had three hits and three runs scored on Wednesday. "We all make good contact and our baserunning is good too. Everything works pretty well together.

"It's nice having this weather as well. It's just great vibes and the team has a great connection. I think it's just all around awesome."

Benet Academy scored a run in the first after Nina Pesare led off with a single and eventually scored with two outs on a passed ball. The visitors then scored four times in the second as Sconza and Angela Horejs delivered run-scoring hits as the lead grew to 5-0.

Naperville Central (5-5) made things interesting for a moment with four runs in the bottom of the second. No. 9 hitter Sydney Hurst had a 2-run single and Julia Nicholas also drove home a run with a single.

But the relentless Redwings answered with the 7-spot in the third and added two more runs in the fourth and three in the fifth off of Redhawks pitcher Shea Meech, who went the distance on the mound.

"Really when Nina starts us off at the top of our order it really gets us going I'd say," said Horesj, who had an RBI hit, an RBI sac fly, walked twice and scored twice. "We're a real strong lineup and we have a lot of power. I think it helps us to just keep the momentum going."

Horesj, one of many underclassmen starting for a young, talented squad, said her team was not too concerned after Naperville Central had closed to within one run after two frames.

"We're always ready to pounce back. This has happened a few times already. We're always ready to score more runs," said Horesj, who had hit four home runs in Benet's previous four games.

Alexandra O'Rourke picked up the win on the hill for Benet, bouncing back from the shaky second inning to blank the Redhawks over the final three frames. It didn't hurt that her teammates tallied 17 runs and 17 hits in just five innings.

"They took advantage of every mistake," Redhawks coach Andy Nussbaum lamented. "You give somebody four outs there's going to be problems. Sometimes you can get away with it, but Benet today made us pay. They're a good team. There's a reason they're 7-1."

Naperville Central opened DVC play with a win over Waubonsie on Monday and now they take on Neuqua Valley Thursday, before an extended tough stretch that includes games with St. Charles North, Downers Grove North and Naperville North all within the next few days.

"The beauty of softball is we got a game tomorrow," Nussbaum added. "We can get better. We're better than this."