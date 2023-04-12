Fox softball notes: Larkin excited to host annual Slugfest again

One of, if not the longest running high school softball tournaments in the state, the Larkin Slugfest, will commence again on Saturday at the Elgin Sports Complex.

Started by former Larkin coach Dale Schabert in 1994, the Slugfest has taken on many different looks over the years, but most recently and again this year, is made up of local teams.

Gone are the days when Fenwick, Loyola, Machesney Park Harlem, a Lincoln-Way team, or teams from central Illinois like Chatham Glenwood or Normal West would make the trek to Elgin.

The 2023 tournament will start at 10 a.m. Saturday with four quarterfinal round games. Each team will play again at noon and 2:15 p.m., with the championship game on Field 4 at the city's softball facility.

"Slugfest has definitely been a hit over the years," said Larkin coach Anne Vogt, a 1992 Royals alum. "It's been a tournament that teams are excited about getting in and returning each year. We have had teams drop over the years and really have a pretty nice group of local teams right now. With the exception of St. Ed's, who has been playing in Slugfest for a long time, it is basically starting the 10 a.m. games with a U-46 school up against a District 300 or 301 school."

Streamwood (1-3) will face Dundee-Crown (4-4), Elgin (0-8) takes on Burlington Central (2-6), Bartlett (4-2) battles Jacobs (3-8) and Larkin (4-3) faces St. Edward (0-2-2) in the first round.

Burlington Central is the defending champion.

"Larkin always has a blast whether we are playing in 70-degree weather or 40-degree weather," Vogt said. "We have had our fair share of each. It is a day that our team and staff look forward to each year. The players get to see friends from other teams and coaches get to chat with coaches and umpires throughout the day. The competitiveness really comes out with the want to win this tournament. We finished in second place last year and it is on our list of team goals to win Slugfest this year. So I know the Royals are going to show up and give everyone a run this Saturday.

"If you are looking to watch some good local softball come on out to the Elgin Sports Complex."

Larkin update:

Through Tuesday, the Royals stood at 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the Upstate Eight.

"We had a big 15-0 win over Elgin last week," said Royals coach Anne Vogt. "Chelsea Herrick threw a no-hitter against Elgin with the help of her defense and a fantastic play by right fielder Brynn Kerber, fielding what could have been a base hit and firing the ball to stretched out first baseman Baylei Johnson."

Johnson leads the Royals offensively with a .667 average. She also has 4 homers and 10 RBI. Junior Camilia Alonzo is hitting .600.

Dundee-Crown update:

The Chargers have shown some signs of life but first-year coach Matt Goetz is looking for more offense. They stood at 4-4 and 2-1 in the Fox Valley Conference midweek.

"Over the past couple weeks we have been playing consistently but need to get our bats going," Goetz said. "We beat both Burlington Central and Cary-Grove by a score of 3-2 in each game. We lost to Crystal Lake South 5-2."

Junior McKayla Anderson has been pitching well for D-C. The SIU-Edwardsville commit is 3-3 through 7 games pitched with a 2.29 ERA and 60 strikeouts. Anderson is also hitting .500.

"Our defense as a team started out with some errors and miscues but getting in games over spring break allowed us to clean up the mistakes and we have only committed one error through three conference games," Goetz said.

"Anderson is really proving herself in the circle and leading the way for our team. We need to work on getting our bats going and providing her support. We have been making solid contact in some games but they seem to be hit right at someone. If we can start finding some gaps and get those clutch hits then the offense will get rolling."

Cary-Grove update:

The Trojans are 2-7 overall and 1-3 in the FVC.

"We have been tight in all of our games except (a DH loss to St. Charles North)," said C-G coach Tammy Olson, who stands at 498 career wins.

"(Freshman) Addison Green has done a great job on the mound keeping us in games along with Rebecca Weaver and Mia Olson."

Green has an ERA of 1.43 and 34 Ks in 24.1 innings pitched. Weaver has 25 innings and 26 Ks and Mia Olson 8 innings and 10K's.

"We've had great hitting by Weaver and Maddie Crick, going 4-for-4 with a 3-run homer to give us the win vs. Crystal Lake South. Allison Garski came up big after being down 2-0 vs. McHenry with a 3-run homer. Unfortunately it was not enough to give us the win."

St. Charles North update:

After falling 5-2 to Barrington, the North Stars came back with a sweep of Cary-Grove to move to 4-1 for the season. They open DuKane Conference action Friday against Wheaton Warrenville South before taking on Naperville Central in a twin bill on Saturday.

After five games, Leigh VandeHei (. 688, 2 triples, 10 runs, 6 SBs), Sophia Olman (. 583, 6 RBI), and Julia Larson (. 500, 3 doubles, 5 RBI, 5 runs) lead the offense.

In the circle, Paige Murray is 2-0 (12 IP, 19 Ks, 0.00 ERA).

St. Charles East update:

The Saints lost three straight, falling to state powers Barrington, Lincoln-Way East, and Marist. They host Lake Park Friday in the DuKane opener.

"Our kids have been able to experience playing under high pressure situations against top level teams which is close to the feelings they will experience late in the season," said SCE coach Jarod Gutesha. "I am confident this will allow us to learn and grow. We have consistently moved the ball offensively against these teams with the exception of Lincoln-Way East (only 1 hit)."

Freshman Hayden Sujack (.457) was on a tear the past week for the Saints and provides additional offensive production at the top of the lineup that returns Nikki Johnston, Sam Gaca, and Cici Wilson.

Hampshire update:

"Currently our record stands at 4-2 (1-1). Our team had an interesting week of softball," said Whip-Purs coach Jeremy Bauer.

"We lost our first conference game to Burlington Central, but defeated Crystal Lake South in a very close game. Over the weekend we defeated Elgin in both games of a doubleheader. Bria Riebel hit 4 home runs last week and raised her average to .583 and we received good pitching performances by Lily Sippel and Elaina Lindmark."

South Elgin update:

The Storm is 7-2 and atop the UEC at 3-0.

"It's a big week for us starting off with our rivals (Bartlett, a 10-5 win), Glenbard East (13-0 win) and Fenton later in the week, and Huntley and Lockport to test us over the weekend," said coach Brad Reynard. "We are off to a nice start and looking forward to challenges in front of us. It's a great group of girls, a fun and dedicated group."

Offensive leaders for the Storm include junior Madison Hunt (.800), Cece Bell (.600 2 2Bs, 3 RBI), Anna Kiel (.550, 5 2Bs 2 HRs, 6 RBI 10 RS, 4 BBs), Hannah Harms (.300, 3 HRs), Ava McDaniel (.333, 2 2Bs 1 HR, 10 RBI), and Mia Speidel (.474, 5 RS).

On the mound Bell is 3-1 with 25 Ks in 19 innings and a 1.84 ERA while Kiel has 23 Ks in 18 innings.

Elgin update:

Despite not denting the win column yet, Maroons coach Monica Stockman remains upbeat.

The girls are working hard on building their skills," she said. "We are looking forward to having a fun season and continuing to grow as a team and individuals."

Madison Gshwend is hitting .300 to lead the team.

Burlington Central update:

The Rockets fell to 2-6 (1-3 FVC) with a 5-1 loss to Prairie Ridge on Tuesday. They beat rival Hampshire 4-1, and fell 3-2 to Dundee-Crown and 10-0 to Huntley.

"We had some great defense in the outfield with Danielle Durckel and some timely hits by Makayla Larson (against Hampshire)," said BC coach Lauren King. "Against Dundee-Crown, Durckel pitched a great game and we went to the seventh inning (against Huntley). Allie Botkin pitched a great game and we had a few timely hits by Olivia Sutton and Hannah Rindner."

The Rockets also fell 6-5 to Hononegah in a nonconference game.

"We put up a fight throughout the entire game," King said. "Emily Rafferty pitched a great game and we had overall great defense. Makayla Larson had some great hits to keep us going.

"I am so proud of this team and how they continue to fight until the last pitch. They never give up, which is something a coach loves to see in their players. We are getting better and better every day and I cannot wait to see what the rest of the season looks like for us."

Waubonsee CC update:

Waubonsee Community College raised its record to 16-8 the past week, sweeping DHs against Carl Sandburg, Lake County and Black Hawk colleges, and splitting with Bryant & Stratton. Taylor Warren (Yorkville HS) went 3-1 in the circle improving her record to 10-3 and lowering her ERA to 1.93. Emily Hurst (Rosary) continued her hot hitting going 18-for-25 with 3 HRS, raising her average to .684 with 12 HRs. Felicity Allgood (Yorkville Christian) had the game-winning hit in the Chiefs' 8-7 comeback win over Bryant & Stratton.