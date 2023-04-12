Cubs, Happ agree to contract extension

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, left, and Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy watch Cubs' Cody Bellinger' one-run double after Ian Happ scored during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Monday, April 10, 2023.

There will be no trade deadline drama for Cubs left fielder Ian Happ this summer.

The outfielder has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team.

The deal is reported to be worth $61 million and will keep him with the team through 2026.

The 28-year-old played in his first All-Star Game last season and won his first Gold Glove.

Happ -- the Cubs' first-round draft pick (No. 9 overall) in 2015 -- also hit .271/.342/.440 with 17 home runs and 72 RBI while playing 158 games.