Cubs, Happ agree to contract extension
Updated 4/12/2023 1:32 PM
There will be no trade deadline drama for Cubs left fielder Ian Happ this summer.
The outfielder has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the team.
The deal is reported to be worth $61 million and will keep him with the team through 2026.
The 28-year-old played in his first All-Star Game last season and won his first Gold Glove.
Happ -- the Cubs' first-round draft pick (No. 9 overall) in 2015 -- also hit .271/.342/.440 with 17 home runs and 72 RBI while playing 158 games.
