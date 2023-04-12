 

Bulls keep season alive with huge comeback vs. Raptors

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dunks against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half on Wednesady.

    Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dunks against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half on Wednesady. Associated Press

 
Updated 4/12/2023 9:00 PM

TORONTO -- Zach LaVine scored 39 points, DeMar DeRozan had 23 against his former team and the Bulls overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 109-105 in a play-in tournament game Wednesday night.

The Bulls will visit the Miami Heat on Friday night for the chance to earn the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, and a first-round playoff matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

 

Nikola Vucevic had 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulls, who trailed 66-47 in the third quarter but took the lead by making four of seven attempts from 3-point range in the fourth. Chicago shot 3 for 19 from distance through the first three quarters.

Fred VanVleet had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, but Toronto's season ended in disappointment as the Raptors went 18 for 36 at the free throw line. Toronto missed six attempts from the line in the fourth quarter.

