Baseball notes: Downers Grove North's Jimmy Janicki picks baseball for college, just scratching the surface on potential

Jimmy Janicki had to settle on a sport for college.

But it was a tough decision. Football or baseball?

The Downers Grove North junior had a standout season in football, leading his team with 92 tackles, including 13.5 stops for a loss and three interceptions. He also forced three fumbles and averaged 42 yards a punt, highlighted by 30 punts inside the 20-yard line.

But Janicki, a catcher, was a promising baseball player. He batted .298 and threw out 95% of potential base stealers last season.

"Football and baseball have always been pretty neck-and-neck," Janicki said. "I love playing both and nothing beats battling out games with your best friends."

In the end, Janicki chose baseball to play in college. He committed to play Division I at Troy in mid-November -- a few weeks after the Trojans' football season ended in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

"I felt Troy was the perfect fit ever since I stepped foot on campus," he said. "No other school felt like it. It just felt like I was at home. My dream was always to play Division I baseball in the south, so there was no hesitation in my decision."

Downers Grove North baseball coach Kyle Briscoe said the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Janicki is just scratching the surface on his baseball potential. Through 10 games, Janicki is batting just over .500 in the No. 3 slot in the lineup.

"Jimmy is 17 going on 45 years old," Briscoe said. "He's super easy going and it takes a lot to get him flustered. He's works well with our pitching staff, handles calling a game really well.

"He's got the physical makeup and runs well. He's putting himself on the map as far as a possible draft pick for next year."

Janicki, a lifelong catcher, pushed himself during the offseason to become a better all-around player to help the Trojans make a run at the state title.

"I'm definitely not thinking too much at the plate," Janicki said. "Last year, I was very selective and that resulted in more outs than I wanted. I just simplified everything. For catching, I feel way more athletic behind the dish and faster with my mechanics. That goes with hitting too.

"This winter was a huge one for me because I really grew as a player to make myself better."

Briscoe said the Trojans (9-1, 2-1) have struggled a bit without shortstop Ean Czech in the lineup. Czech, a Texas recruit, opened the season on a hitting tear.

"We started off hot, but then Ean Czech got hurt and been out for the last week and a half," Briscoe said. "We're hoping to get him back by the end of this week. He had an even better start than George Wolkow. He tweaked his hamstring last week in Nashville. For the first six games, he was almost hitting a home run a game."

Briscoe said the Trojans enter a difficult week with two games against Lyons remaining in a three-game series and another game at York. The Trojans defeated Lyons 7-6 on Monday behind a walk-off RBI by Joe Chiarelli. Janicki had two hits and an RBI and Sean Ryniec pitched six innings and struck out six.

"We have a big week with four conference games, including against York," Briscoe said. "They had a great run last year making it to the final four. Lyons is one of the conference favorites. They have a lot of talent, so it's definitely a big week to see where we stack up against these teams."

Lemont back from Florida:

Lemont hit the road for spring break to play in Florida, playing five games to finish with a 3-2 record.

Lemont (7-4, 2-0) played two elite teams from Florida, which coach Brian Storako said will help his team.

"Our record doesn't indicate how well we are playing," Storako said. "We've played a tough schedule. We had a tough schedule down in Florida. We're playing pretty well overall.

"It was a great trip. We had all hands on deck. We threw everyone in the mix. We had guys in the mix who might not get that opportunity up here."

Storako said Brandon Johnson, Joe Pender, Pat Gardner and Luke Wallace have all been contributing early this season.

"Brandon Johnson has been our best player offensively and defensively," Storako said. "He's 3-1 on the mound and swinging the bat really well. Joe has been playing pretty good. We're all working hard every day and this trip to Florida made us even closer as a family."

Extras:

York is on an upswing in the last week. The Dukes defeated conference rival Glenbard West 11-0 on Monday in the first game of a three-game series. The Dukes defeated Addison Trail 2-0 on Saturday, getting a combined no-hitter from six pitchers….St. Francis (6-3) is riding fast starts from Peter Lemke and Rocco Tenuta to raise expectations for a long playoff run.