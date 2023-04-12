 

Baseball: Fremd holds off Palatine in MSL slugfest

  • Fremd's Quinn Nelson dives safely into second base as Palatine's Anthony Iliopoulos loses grip on the ball in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

      Fremd's Quinn Nelson dives safely into second base as Palatine's Anthony Iliopoulos loses grip on the ball in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd's Brayden Mobley is greeted at home plate by teammates after his home run against Palatine in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

      Fremd's Brayden Mobley is greeted at home plate by teammates after his home run against Palatine in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Toby Peterson, right, is met by teammates after his home run against Fremd in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

      Palatine's Toby Peterson, right, is met by teammates after his home run against Fremd in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd's Cooper Nelson waits on Palatine's Nate Branch at second base in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The ball got away from Nelson and Branch was safe.

      Fremd's Cooper Nelson waits on Palatine's Nate Branch at second base in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The ball got away from Nelson and Branch was safe. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Aiden Wimer is greeted by teammates after his home run in the second inning against Fremd in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

      Palatine's Aiden Wimer is greeted by teammates after his home run in the second inning against Fremd in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd's Cooper Nelson slides safely into second base as Palatine's Anthony Iliopoulos waits for the throw in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

      Fremd's Cooper Nelson slides safely into second base as Palatine's Anthony Iliopoulos waits for the throw in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Nate Branch comes home after hitting a home run in the first inning against Fremd in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

      Palatine's Nate Branch comes home after hitting a home run in the first inning against Fremd in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine first baseman Nate Branch stops a sharp ground ball by Fremd's Tommy Shintaku to end the first inning in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

      Palatine first baseman Nate Branch stops a sharp ground ball by Fremd's Tommy Shintaku to end the first inning in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd's Quinn Nelson comes home after hitting a home run in the first inning against Palatine in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

      Fremd's Quinn Nelson comes home after hitting a home run in the first inning against Palatine in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Fremd's Quinn Nelson pitches against Palatine in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

      Fremd's Quinn Nelson pitches against Palatine in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Joray Pieper pitches to Fremd in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

      Palatine's Joray Pieper pitches to Fremd in a baseball game in Palatine on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
By Dick Quagliano
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 4/12/2023 9:36 PM

The only thing that stopped Palatine and Fremd from scoring runs Wednesday was sunset.

The crosstown rivals combined for 30 runs on 28 hits while 47 batters reached base on a day the gusty wind was blowing straight out to center field in Palatine. Fremd rallied to come away with a 19-11 win in a game that was called after six innings due to darkness.

 

Fremd had 15 hits, including three homers and four doubles. Every Fremd batter had at least one hit and scored at least one run. Eight different players tallied at least one RBI.

"Very crazy game," Fremd coach Chris Piggott said. "The wind was blowing out and there was a lot of offense and weird stuff happening. We have been swinging it pretty well. We scored enough today."

The win gave Fremd (6-4-1, 2-0) a sweep of the two-game season series with Palatine (4-6, 0-2) as the teams opened up MSL West play. Fremd won Monday's game 9-1.

"It is always good to beat your crosstown rival," Piggott said. "We have a lot of respect for each other. The kids all grow up together. It is a game you always want to win."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Quinn Nelson led the offensive charge for the Vikings. He had three hits, including a home run and a double and drove in three runs.

Nelson's two-run home run sparked a four-run first inning for Fremd. But Nelson, who was the starting pitcher for the Vikings, was tagged for four runs in the bottom of the first and five runs in the second as the Pirates surged ahead 9-4.

"Everyone was telling me not to hang my head and to play both sides of the field," Nelson said. "They picked me up. I just had to flush it and take care of business."

Undaunted, Fremd batted around in the next two innings. The Vikings sent 11 batters to the plate in the third, scoring six runs. They then came back in the following inning and sent 12 batters to the plate and plated eight runs to open up an 18-9 lead.

"I was just trying to see the ball deep and make contact and hit the ball hard," said Brayden Mosley, who had three hits, including a three-run homer in the fourth.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It was fun game for us. We battled back real well."

Meanwhile, Ryan Gleason, who was making just his second appearance of the season, was able to stymie Palatine in the final four innings. He allowed just two runs while striking out four.

Johnny O'Brien and Cooper Nelson each had two hits and three RBI for Fremd while Yuhki Yamada had two hits, a sacrifice fly and two RBI.

Palatine was led by Toby Peterson, who had three hits and four RBI, including a three-run homer. Aiden Wilmer had two hits and four RBI, including a long two-run home run that hit the scoreboard over the left field fence.

Nate Branch had two hits, including a two-run home and Sean Wasserman had two hits and two runs scored.

"We talked about it during batting practice and getting to the bottom of the ball and elevating it," Palatine coach Paul Belo said. "We were fortunate to do that early. They brought in a kid whose pitch had a little sink on it and weren't able to get to the bottom half from there."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 