'That's a big one:' Down 7-0, Cubs come back in epic fashion for 14-9 win

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday. Associated Press

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez reacts after hitting a grand slam during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday. Associated Press

As soon as the ball exploded off Nelson Velazquez's bat, 30,000-plus fans at Wrigley Field leapt to their feet.

They knew that ball had a one-way ticket for the left-field bleachers.

Velazquez knew it too and -- after admiring the towering shot for a moment -- unleashed a triumphant roar.

This wasn't just any home run.

No, sir.

It was a third-inning grand slam that officially wiped out a 7-0 Seattle lead. After Velazquez touched home plate, it was suddenly 8-7 Cubs.

David Ross' squad hardly stopped there, adding 2 runs in the fifth inning and threw in the sixth en route to a remarkable 14-9 victory Thursday.

"As soon as he hit it, it's" 'What a moment,' " Ian Happ said.

Said manager David Ross: "That's a nice, character win. That's a big one. I haven't been a part of one of those in a long time."

Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski allowed 7 runs (2 earned) on 6 hits while recording just 4 outs. He walked 2 in the first inning and 2 more in the second.

The Cubs got a run in the second, then sent 13 batters to the plate during the 8-run third. Trey Mancini (2-run HR) cut Seattle's lead to 7-3, Patrick Wisdom's RBI single made it 7-4 and Velazquez's bullet into the stands gave the Cubs the lead. Dansby Swanson added an RBI single.

"I couldn't help but just smile. It was so pure," Swanson said. "The energy was just amazing. As soon as Nellie hit that ball, I hadn't really felt too many things like that in my career.

"So to be able to experience one here was pretty special. Cubs people love their Cubs, and they're into it no matter what the score is. It was just a beautiful part to be a part of."

Velazquez, who was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, reached base in his first four plate appearances. He went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs and scored three times.

Tough day:

Dansby Swanson was at the hospital at 4 a.m. Tuesday to be with his wife, Mallory, as she underwent surgery to repair a torn left patella tendon. Mallory is a forward on the Chicago Red Stars.

Dansby not only managed to play for the Cubs on Tuesday, but he went 4-for-4 and raised his batting average to .400. He did pull himself out in the sixth inning due to "lower right-side tightness."

"I felt like my body was kind of done," Dansby said.

The Cubs' shortstop called Mallory's situation "heartbreaking."

"A lot of tears and sadness," Dansby said. "Two things can be true at the same time -- it can stink and we can be sad and upset, but we can also understand God's bigger picture and plans. ... It's just a sad time and we'll get through it together."

Dansby wasn't sure if he'd be in Wednesday's lineup against the Mariners.

Around the horn:

Seiya Suzuki went 0-for-4 during the Iowa Cubs' 9-6 victory over Omaha on Tuesday. Suzuki, who is expected to return to the Cubs on their upcoming West Coast trip, played right field. ... Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to throw 2 innings of live batting practice Wednesday. ... Codi Heuer threw an inning of live batting practice Tuesday.