Down 7-0, Cubs come back in epic fashion for 14-9 win

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday. Associated Press

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez reacts after hitting a grand slam during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners in Chicago, Tuesday. Associated Press

As soon as the ball exploded off Nelson Velazquez's bat, 30,000-plus fans at Wrigley Field leapt to their feet.

They knew that ball had a one-way ticket for the left-field bleachers.

Velazquez knew it too and -- after admiring the towering shot for a moment -- unleashed a triumphant roar.

This wasn't just any home run.

No, sir.

It was a third-inning grand slam that officially wiped out a 7-0 Seattle lead. After Velazquez touched home plate, it was suddenly 8-7 Cubs.

David Ross' squad hardly stopped there, adding 2 runs in the fifth inning and threw in the sixth en route to a remarkable 14-9 victory Thursday.

Velazquez, who was called up from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, reached base in his first four plate appearances. He went 3-for-4 with 4 RBIs and scored three times.

Dansby Swanson, who was removed in the sixth inning due to lower right-side tightness, went 4-for-4 and is hitting .400 on the season. Nico Hoerner (2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs), Trey Mancini (2-for-5, 3 RBIs), Cody Bellinger (2-for-5) and Yan Gomes (2-for-5) had multihit games.

The only bummer for the Cubs (6-4) was the fact that starter Hayden Wesneski allowed 7 runs (2 earned) on 6 hits while recording just 4 outs. It was the second straight rough outing for the righty.

Seattle starter Chris Flexen yielded 8 runs on 10 hits while walking 2 in 2⅓ innings.

He's lovin' it:

For the first time ever, all 32 MLB teams will face each other over the course of the season.

That means fewer games against divisional foes, and it's also made for odd quirks in some teams' schedules. The Cubs are a good example as they play six of their first 12 games against the American League. They also won't see an NL Central team until they host St. Louis on May 8.

In the big picture, though, Cubs GM Jed Hoyer loves the new format.

"I would much rather play the division 13, 14 times than 18 or 19," Hoyer said. "Six series was a lot. It feels weird this year in the sense that we don't have a lot of division opponents early. ...

"But it's fun. I like getting to see (Texas') Cory Seager, getting a chance to see (Seattle's Julio) Rodriguez. It's great for us, it's great for the fans."

Around the horn:

Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to throw 2 innings of live batting practice Wednesday. Hendricks (4-6, 4.80 ERA in 84.1 IP last season) is recovering from a capsular tear in his right shoulder. ... Codi Heuer threw an inning of live batting practice Tuesday. ... Through Monday the Cubs' bullpen had tossed the fourth-fewest innings in the majors (33⅔). The Twins (30⅔) had the fewest.