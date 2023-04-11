Blackhawks agree to contracts with defenseman Tinordi, goalie Commesso

Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso (29) makes a pad save on a shot by Minnesota forward Jaxon Nelson (24) during the first period of an NCAA semifinal game in April. The Blackhawks have agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Commesso on Tuesday. Associated Press

Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi has agreed to a one-year contract extension with a $1.25 million salary-cap hit.

The 31-year-old Tinordi was claimed off waivers from the New York Rangers in October. He has a career-high two goals and six assists in 44 games this season.

Chicago also agreed to a three-year contract with goaltender Drew Commesso. The entry-level deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a $925,000 salary-cap hit.

The team announced the deals for Tinordi and Commesso on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Commesso was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 34 games with Boston University this season, going 24-8-0 with a 2.46 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.

The Blackhawks said Commesso will report to Rockford of the American Hockey League on a PTO.

The team also announced that longtime athletic trainer Mike Gapski is retiring after this season. Gapski, who turned 65 on Monday, spent 36 seasons with the Blackhawks. He is the longest-tenured trainer for a single team in NHL history.