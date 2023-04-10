 

Velazquez gets call to be Cubs' extra outfielder

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez watches from the dugout during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Miami.

    Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez watches from the dugout during a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Miami. Associated Press

 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 4/10/2023 6:40 PM

With right-field defense becoming an issue, the Cubs called up outfielder Nelson Velazquez from Triple A Iowa before Monday's game, while sending down RHP Javier Assad.

There were complaints about a misplay by Trey Mancini in right during Sunday's loss to Texas. Miles Mastrobuoni started in right Monday. Velazquez played 32 games in center field last year, so he brings versatility, and he hit .364 with 3 home runs in his first 8 games for Iowa.

 

"Having a little bit better defense in right to be able to put somebody in there later in games," Ross said before the game. "He's swinging the bat really well down in Iowa.

"Javy, just not using him enough in the role we had kind of laid out and just get him back on a regular routine. He could come back up and still go in the bullpen."

The plan is for Assad to start for Iowa. His two relief appearances for the MLB Cubs haven't gone well, with 6 runs allowed in 4.1 innings. The Cubs are counting him to move into the starting rotation if there's an injury.

Suzuki still in Iowa:

The plan for Seiya Suzuki as he returns from a left oblique strain is to stay with Iowa for now. He's gone 2-for-5 at the plate in his first two Triple A games, with Iowa starting a home series against Omaha on Tuesday.

"We're just taking it day-by-day and making sure he feels comfortable as the at-bats start to build up," manager David Ross said. "Usually these guys get 50, 60 at-bats in spring training. He's nowhere near that. I think we're just hoping best-case scenario, we'll see him on the West Coast (next week). That would be nice."

LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee soreness) is expected to pitch for Iowa on Tuesday.

Let there be new lights:

With the first night game of the year Monday, the Cubs debuted their new energy-efficient LED lights, which were installed at Wrigley Field over the winter.

Twitter: @McGrawDHSports

