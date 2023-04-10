Softball: Top 20

Softball

Records through April 9

Team Comment

1. Antioch (7-0) Sequoits beat last 4 opponents 50-3

2. Barrington (4-3) Split 4 games against state powers

3. St. Charles North (4-1) Suffered 1st loss to Barrington

4. Buffalo Grove (6-1) Only loss to state power Antioch

5. Carmel (7-0) Corsairs open ESCC slate with sweep of Nazareth

6. Bartlett (5-1) Wins UEC slugfest over W. Chicago 21-15

7. Lake Park (7-2-1) Lancers have won 6 straight

8. Warren (7-2) Conference wins over Stevenson, Libertyville

9. Willowbrook (5-2) Split D with Glenbard West

10. Benet (4-1) O'Rourke 1.91 ERA

11. Fremd (4-2) Allowed only 2 runs in its 4 wins

12. IC Catholic (9-1) A. Dwyer has 4 HRs

13. Hersey (5-1) Sharlau has 5 HRs, Sok a grand slam

14. South Elgin (5-2) Rolled by Streamwood in UEC opener

15. Glenbard North (2-1) Takes on Naperville North Tuesday

16. Naperville North (5-3) Swept Plainfield South

17. Downers Grove South (3-1) Ella Cushing hitting .538

18. St. Charles E. (5-3-1) Looking to rebound from tough losses

19. Huntley (5-3) Red Raiders extend FVC win streak to 45

20. Wauconda (8-4) B. Lucht hitting .579 with 2 HRs, 16 RBI