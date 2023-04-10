 

Softball: Top 20

  • Antioch's Eden Echararria waves to teammate Jadynn Ruiz as she advances to second base after Ruiz walked in the championship game of the Barrington softball spring fling tournament last month in Barrington. Antioch and Barrington are the top two teams in this week's Daily Herald Top 20.

Updated 4/10/2023 10:17 AM

Softball

Records through April 9

 

Team Comment

1. Antioch (7-0) Sequoits beat last 4 opponents 50-3

2. Barrington (4-3) Split 4 games against state powers

3. St. Charles North (4-1) Suffered 1st loss to Barrington

4. Buffalo Grove (6-1) Only loss to state power Antioch

5. Carmel (7-0) Corsairs open ESCC slate with sweep of Nazareth

6. Bartlett (5-1) Wins UEC slugfest over W. Chicago 21-15

7. Lake Park (7-2-1) Lancers have won 6 straight

8. Warren (7-2) Conference wins over Stevenson, Libertyville

9. Willowbrook (5-2) Split D with Glenbard West

10. Benet (4-1) O'Rourke 1.91 ERA

11. Fremd (4-2) Allowed only 2 runs in its 4 wins

12. IC Catholic (9-1) A. Dwyer has 4 HRs

13. Hersey (5-1) Sharlau has 5 HRs, Sok a grand slam

14. South Elgin (5-2) Rolled by Streamwood in UEC opener

15. Glenbard North (2-1) Takes on Naperville North Tuesday

16. Naperville North (5-3) Swept Plainfield South

17. Downers Grove South (3-1) Ella Cushing hitting .538

18. St. Charles E. (5-3-1) Looking to rebound from tough losses

19. Huntley (5-3) Red Raiders extend FVC win streak to 45

20. Wauconda (8-4) B. Lucht hitting .579 with 2 HRs, 16 RBI

