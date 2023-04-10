Softball: Top 20
Softball
Records through April 9
Team Comment
1. Antioch (7-0) Sequoits beat last 4 opponents 50-3
2. Barrington (4-3) Split 4 games against state powers
3. St. Charles North (4-1) Suffered 1st loss to Barrington
4. Buffalo Grove (6-1) Only loss to state power Antioch
5. Carmel (7-0) Corsairs open ESCC slate with sweep of Nazareth
6. Bartlett (5-1) Wins UEC slugfest over W. Chicago 21-15
7. Lake Park (7-2-1) Lancers have won 6 straight
8. Warren (7-2) Conference wins over Stevenson, Libertyville
9. Willowbrook (5-2) Split D with Glenbard West
10. Benet (4-1) O'Rourke 1.91 ERA
11. Fremd (4-2) Allowed only 2 runs in its 4 wins
12. IC Catholic (9-1) A. Dwyer has 4 HRs
13. Hersey (5-1) Sharlau has 5 HRs, Sok a grand slam
14. South Elgin (5-2) Rolled by Streamwood in UEC opener
15. Glenbard North (2-1) Takes on Naperville North Tuesday
16. Naperville North (5-3) Swept Plainfield South
17. Downers Grove South (3-1) Ella Cushing hitting .538
18. St. Charles E. (5-3-1) Looking to rebound from tough losses
19. Huntley (5-3) Red Raiders extend FVC win streak to 45
20. Wauconda (8-4) B. Lucht hitting .579 with 2 HRs, 16 RBI