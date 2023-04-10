Girls soccer / Top 20

Girls soccer

Team Comment

1. Metea Valley (6-0-2): Mustangs keep on rolling

2. Barrington (5-0-1): New backline coming together

3. St. Charles East (8-0-0): 33 goals already as a team

4. Benet Academy (5-1-0): Three league games before Naperville Invite

5. St. Charles North (5-1-1): Kirsten dangerous in Saints attack

6. Naperville Central (4-0-1): One of favorites at Naperville Invite

7. Fremd (4-1-1): Vikings off to a good start in MSL West

8. Lake Zurich (7-1-0): Won own tourney last weekend

9. Carmel Catholic (4-1-1): Tough loss at Benet on Saturday

10. Libertyville (3-0-1): Jenna Krakowski quality midfielder

11. Geneva (5-1-0): Vikings have conceded just 4 goals

12. Stevenson (4-2-0): Egeland scoring in bunches of late

13. Hinsdale Central (4-0-2): Red Devils open WSS play with OPRF

14. York (5-0-1): Dukes surprise early on

15. Conant (3-1-0): Big game with Barrington this week

16. Prospect (3-1-2): D'onofrio key figure in midfield

17. Hersey (4-4-1): Mrowicki scored 4 the other day

18. Wheaton W. South (2-2-1) Host No. 1 Metea Valley on Tuesday

19. Glenbard West (3-2-1): Hilltoppers at York on Tuesday

20. Burlington Central (3-3-1): Twelve freshmen on Rockets roster