Fox baseball notes: Harvest Christian dedicating season to Stotz

Harvest Christian players are all wearing jerseys this year that honor John Stotz, a 9-year-old HCA student, who died in January from a brain tumor. Stotz was a batboy for Harvest's team last year. Courtesy of Harvest Christian

Bigger than baseball.

Harvest Christian's baseball team is playing with purpose this spring.

There is only one name on the back of Harvest Christian players -- Stotz.

"We dedicated our season to John Stotz, a 9-year-old HCA student, who died in January," said Lions coach Doug Ellett. "John was very close to our players, having spent much of last season with us as our ball boy after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.

"Obviously, our faith is a critical part of who we are here at Harvest Christian, but most of our players haven't experienced death in their young lives."

Stotz certainly had a profound impact on everyone -- both at the Elgin school and in the community.

"The strength and faithfulness that John and his family displayed even in the darkest of hours was just incredible for my team to witness," said Ellett, who is also the HCA athletic director.

Rather than playing with their individual names on the backs of their jerseys, Harvest Christian players decided to replace the names with one honoring their former classmate -- Stotz.

And it didn't stop there.

"We had so many individual requests from our school community for their own Stotz HCA baseball jersey, that we decided to sell them with all proceeds going to the 'John Stotz Legacy Fund,'" said Ellett.

To date, Harvest Christian has sold more than 130 jerseys, raising nearly $4,000 for the fund.

In fact, every HCA sports team now has Stotz on their jerseys or apparel.

"The outpouring from the community has just been incredible," said Ellett. "It's a true testament to the faithfulness of the Stotz family and the impact their son had on all of us. "Bigger than baseball."

On the field, the Lions are off to a sizzling 10-1 start, having returned from their Arizona trip with a pair of 13-3 Northeastern Athletic Conference victories over Schaumburg Christian last Saturday, as well as a 10-0, 5-inning rout of Bremen on April 6.

In Arizona, the Lions played 5 games in 4 days, finishing with a 4-1 mark -- the lone loss coming to a Pendleton High School club that is the 3rd-ranked Class 4A in Oregon.

"They threw their UC-Santa Clara commit against us and we lost 3-2," said Ellett. "We had guys on second and third with nobody out late in the game but couldn't get them in.

"Jared Rodriguez threw a fantastic game, striking out 12 in 5 innings."

In two of the Arizona wins, HCA trailed by 6 runs before rallying.

"That's a very good sign," said the coach.

Through its first 8 games, Harvest Christian statistical leaders include senior third baseman/pitcher Sam Rohlfing (.542, 17 RBI, 8 1/3 IP, 0.00 ERA, 15 Ks), senior designated hitter Jacob Janisko (.458), senior outfielder Steven Combs (.450), junior outfielder/pitcher Kaden Meeker (.440), junior shortstop Gavin Duran (.433, 19 R, 14 RBI, 2 HR, 10 SB), sophomore catcher Ben Mitchell (.533, .933 slugging percentage), and senior Rodriguez (10 IP against Kaneland and Pendleton, Ore., 15 Ks, 1.40 ERA).

Streamwood improved to 9-2 following Monday's 4-2 Upstate Eight Conference triumph over Larkin.

Last Saturday, the Sabres earned a 13-1 nonconference victory over host Glenbard North behind a 4-for-4 day at the plate from senior catcher Nick Weaver.

Weaver, who hit his first home run against the Panthers, headed into the game batting .591 with a 1.506 OPS, 3 doubles, a triple, and 5 RBI.

"Nick is finding new ways to affect the game," said Sabres coach Dan Jennings. "He has not struck out this year (36 plate appearances) and has 11 stolen bases on top of all the other things he is doing to help us win."

The Sabres have also received offensive support from senior shortstop Chris Lara and senior center fielder Joey Lunz.

Lara, a 3-year varsity starter, is hitting .379 with 3 doubles, a pair of triples, 6 stolen bases and 11 runs scored.

"Chris has always been a really good player defensively," said Jennings. "This year, he has really improved in the box and is one of our best hitters to start the season. He has played a huge role in driving guys in and getting innings started with a big hit or walk."

Lunz, a 2-year defensive starter, is off to a solid start at the plate with a .467 batting average. He has driven in 5 runs and added 5 stolen bases.

"Joey has come a long way at the plate," said the coach. "He already has multiple big hits for us this year."

On the mound, the Sabres have been led by seniors Carter Blanchard (3-0, 0.00 ERA, 13 IP, 1.07 WHIP), Joe Matuszak (1-0, 3.50 ERA, 8 IP, 0 BB, 9 Ks), junior Miguel Rodriguez (1-0, 1.47 ERA, 19 IP, 8 ER, 16 Ks), and sophomores Riley Nosek (1-1, 0.87 ERA, 8 IP, 1 save, 3 BB, 11 Ks) and Austin Paskewic (0-1, 2.00 ERA).

"Miguel is Mr. Clutch," Jennings said of Rodriguez, who starts as an outfielder when he isn't pitching. "He is leading our team in RBI and seems to come up with the big hit more often than not."

After taking third place in the UEC a year ago, the Sabres (3-0 in UEC) are looking to contend for a conference championship this time around.

"We need to come out and compete every day," said Jennings. "I know this is cliché coach talk but if we don't compete and play hard every night, we will be disappointed with the results.

"There are more expectations on us this year, but our guys have embraced them."

Longtime St. Charles East assistant coach Mark Foulkes recently acquired a new title -- St. Charles City Council Ward 1 Alderman.

Foulkes, a teacher at Wredling Middle School, won a 4-year term in last week's 2023 St. Charles Consolidated Election.